Samsung service measures combined impact of linear TV and streaming campaigns
Samsung has launched a new service intended to help advertisers better engage target audiences, regardless of how they watch TV, by measuring the combined impact of linear and streaming campaigns.
"We are able to show, at a campaign level, how linear and streaming complement each other to reach heavy linear viewers, as well as light linear and cord-cutting audiences," Justin Evans, global head of analytics and insights, Samsung Ads, said in a statement. "Advertisers should be able to measure the impact of their entire TV campaigns, not be forced to operate in silos."
In a pilot with General Motors, Samsung Measurement identified the effectiveness of campaigns by audience type, then provided recommendations to improve the automaker's car sales, in-target reach, buy rate and other KPIs. The service helped GM to "optimize and allocate spend based on how to best reach our consumers," said Cadillac chief marketing officer Melissa Grady.
Samsung's news follows Nielsen's announcement Dec. 8 that it will do away with current commercial ratings by 2024, replacing them with Nielsen One. That service will provide second-by-second measurement and the reach and frequency of each individual ad across screens, marrying linear viewing with digital impressions. Nielsen says it will be able to identify each individual ad that runs on live TV and find it across devices like mobile and CTV.
Jim Nail, principal analyst at Forrester Research said that while Samsung Measurement is designed to embrace the convergence of traditional linear TV and newer streaming like over-the-top and connected TV, it’s still likely to face headwind. “There are already a lot of companies claiming to offer "TV attribution" and a number of other data sources available,” said Nail. “Both brands and media companies have a lot of work to do to change decades-old mindsets, standards and processes.”
Samsung Measurement is also meant to help advertisers with the ‘lower funnel’ challenge—consumers on the verge of making a purchase but needing an extra push, said Evans. The service identifies such consumers by matching campaigns with receptive audiences. It can also reduce ads for audiences that are less receptive to certain ads, he said.
Evans said the service employs a database derived from every Samsung Smart TV owner who opted in to the company’s interest-based advertising, which includes “tens of millions of households in the U.S.” Samsung Measurement will also require consumers to opt in or out via the “My Privacy Choices” setting on Samsung Smart TVs.