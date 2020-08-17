Trump blitzes DNC convention with digital ads, and Drake drops new Nike ad ... er, music video: Monday Wake-Up Call
Trump’s digital ad blitz for Dems Convention
As the Democratic National Committee Convention kicks off today in virtual form, the Trump campaign has made a huge digital advertising buy to run during its four-day stretch, according to The New York Times. Taking advantage of the fact that many people will see the DNC broadcast as a series of videos on their smartphones, the effort will include taking over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting on Tuesday. It has also made national buys on the home pages of The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and FoxNews.com, and has bought premium, or “unskippable,” ads on sites like Hulu, to air in swing states.
The Times says spend on the four-day blitz could top $10 million. It cites Trump campaign officials who said that they were able to grab the digital ads slots because the Dems, who moved the date of their convention, had not purchased the slots for either the original or the new week.
The move comes as the DNC looks likely to play out on TV with what Bloomberg News calls “some careful stagecraft.” It will lean heavily on speeches from heavyweights like the Obamas and performers like Billie Eilish and John Legend, while viewers at home will be able to access an “online tool kit” with downloadable placards, signs and social media filters to show their support.
Drake video or Nike ad?
There has certainly been no social distancing between rappers and clothing brands this summer. July saw Kanye West cozy up to Gap, and now Drake is all over Nike. The Canadian star’s newest single, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk, dropped early Friday morning with a music video, and as Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing writes, it could have also doubled as a giant ad for Nike.
The five-minute film opens “with the brand unabashedly front and center” with the opening titles proclaiming “Nike World Headquarters.” Drake rolls up to the complex decked out in Nike gear, down to his all-white Air Max sneakers. He’s also seen shopping with a date at Nike’s Company Store on the campus, his cart full of Nike shorts, shirts and shoes. A Nike spokesperson confirmed that the brand's campus is indeed the backdrop of Drake's video. And, it seems it’s not entirely coincidental, as the video comes before a rumored sneaker collab between Nike and Drake’s sportswear line OVO.
Meanwhile, despite earlier suggestions that he might walk away from his Gap partnership, Kanye West was tweeting “bright colors, camouflage and baseball uniforming.”
Michelob Ultra’s plans for the NBA playoffs
The National Basketball Association Playoffs begin today in Orlando at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World Florida.
As the games continue, basketball is finding new ways to bring the players and the viewers together. For example, writes Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz, the association has teamed up with Microsoft, Michelob Ultra and the beer brand’s agency partner FCB New York to create “Michelob Ultra Courtside,” a totally virtual experience whereby fans are able to sit together in the arena during NBA games.
Via massive digital screens and Microsoft tech, during each game, 300 audience members appear surrounding the court, rooting for their teams. The concept was initially inspired by comments from both fans and players, like LeBron James, who declared bluntly in a courtside interview in March, when asked about potentially continuing the season without fans, “I ain’t playin.”
More TikTok for Microsoft?
Microsoft is interested in buying TikTok’s U.K. operations, expanding beyond the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand units that are already under discussion, reports Bloomberg News, citing an earlier Fox Business Network story. However, it’s unclear whether ByteDance wants to sell the U.K. unit; the U.K. government currently says it has no plans to block the platform. Plus, it's further complicated by the fact that TikTok has been in discussions about moving its global HQ to London.
The latest twist in the TikTok saga comes after President Trump issued an executive order on Friday evening to ByteDance to divest interest in the app's U.S. operations within the next 90 days. The order specifically directs ByteDance to destroy all data obtained from U.S. TikTok owners and inform the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US once it has done so.
Just briefly
Postal service action: Members of the House will return to Washington early this week to work on urgent legislation aimed at shoring up the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November’s elections. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the move in a letter on Sunday evening, reports Bloomberg News.
Podcast of the Day: As election fever hots up, Curtis Hougland, Founder-CEO of political strategy shop Main Street One, tells Ad Age’s Simon Dumenco about his launch of a 600 strong “digital army” of senior content creators and social influencers which is ready for “deployment in political and social cause campaigns.” Listen here.
The Week Ahead: Target and Kohl's are among the companies reporting earnings this week, while Ad Age is hosting a virtual town hall addressing racism in advertising. Check out our roundup of the week's events here.
Creativity of the Day: Hellmann’s Canada is the latest brand to jump on the Animal Crossing craze, and it’s tying the effort to a social cause: food waste. Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing writes that this week, players in the Nintendo game will be able to visit Hellmann’s island to drop off any spoiled turnips they have acquired during regular game play—for each turnip, the brand will donate a meal to Second Harvest Food Rescue. The campaign by Ogilvy is one of Creativity’s Top 5 campaigns of the week; check out the full list here.
