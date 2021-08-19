U.S. Tennis aims for less elitist look in new inclusive ads

While the spot, "One Court," is not promoting the U.S. Open but grassroots tennis, it will air nationally during the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis Championships, which are owned and operated by the USTA, together with “Let’s Tennis'' signage takeovers on site at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the event.

It will also run across social and digital channels as a longer term campaign that will invite players to the campaign hub at letstennis.com, which gives information about court locations, health benefits and various program offerings to increase interest, participation and access to tennis nationwide.

The campaign is driven by "ensuring that we position tennis to be open for everyone" and smashing the perception that it's not an accessible sport, according to Amy Choyne, USTA chief marketing officer. In addition to the TV campaign, print and outdoor ads, described by Choyne as "playful and punchy," also make the point that tennis can be played everywhere and by anyone with lines such as "tennis is a vibe" and "tennis is a great first date."

Choyne says there has been a significant upsurge in grassroots tennis during the pandemic — partly because tennis has been associated with being a safe and socially distanced sport — with a 22% increase in participation in America, 75% of whom are new players.

"New players are picking up rackets and we want to make sure that these new players continue to play, as well as recruit new ones," Choyne says. "We wanted to make sure that it's open to everyone at every stage."