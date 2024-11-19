5 ways AI is sucking the soul out of video—and what creatives can do

For a while, it felt like science fiction. The concept of artificial intelligence was just that—a concept … until it wasn’t, and we began seeing the technology in typical workflows. From stabilizing footage with the click of a button or using auto-focus while shooting, we were slowly relying on its assistance to make parts of the job easier.

Now, AI has made a massive leap, most recently thanks to the emergence of generative AI and machine learning. Last May, we were watching a janky AI-generated Will Smith eat spaghetti, and now we’re watching nearly perfect human characters being prompted, companies releasing full pieces made entirely with AI and memes brought to life from stills.

AI may have found a super-helpful role in the preproduction phase with concepting and storyboarding, but we’re also seeing it suck the human soul out of video in five ways: