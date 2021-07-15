7 ways to improve your new product development success rate: Opinion
It’s often said that about 95% of new products fail. Even if the true figure is closer to 50%, that’s a pretty sobering stat for the 30,000 teams planning a launch this year.
Of course, some of the flops are easy to explain—at least in hindsight. Classic mistakes are misunderstanding the consumer need, screwing up the pricing, getting the timing wrong or making a mess of the execution. These blunders are all well documented in the textbooks, and still the failures keep coming—even from the smartest, best-prepared teams. So maybe there’s another force at play—something that doesn’t fit as neatly into our conventional models of strategic planning?
Mark Zuckerberg certainly thinks so. “We don’t succeed just by having a good idea or working hard," he said. “We succeed by being lucky too.” Behind closed doors, many other high achievers admit the same thing about their launches. And yet a recent survey shows that only 2% of management journals go anywhere near the subject of luck.
There are many reasons for this—most obviously that luck is seen as the enemy of talent and hard work, rather than as their bedfellow. But perhaps the biggest practical problem is that chance is, by its very nature, unpredictable. And as such, it doesn’t seem like a particularly helpful construct for managers: I mean, what can we learn from success stories that simply enjoyed a large slice of serendipity?
Quite a lot, actually. Here are seven tips gleaned from the many household names that enjoyed a healthy dose of luck:
Revisit mistakes
Lots of smash hits start off as mistakes. Kellogg’s Cornflakes, for instance, came about only because of a failed attempt to make granola and Post It-notes began life as the world’s worst adhesive. One simple idea to improve your chances of success is to reexamine your flops and see if their weaknesses could actually be strengths if applied elsewhere.
Borrow from nature
Velcro was conceived when a hunter investigated the prickly burrs that were stuck to his dog’s fur. It’s easy to dismiss this as a one-off accident but many companies are now deliberately putting “biomimicry” at the center of their innovation strategy. Maybe you could borrow an idea that’s already been honed by Mother Nature for millions of years?
Waste not, want not
Doritos were created in 1955 when a Disneyland restaurant decided to fry its stale tortillas, rather than throwing them out. Again, it’s easy to write this off as a unique event but decades later, upcycling is another innovation strategy that companies are pursuing more purposefully. We’ve already had beer bread, pulp popsicles and flour made from coffee waste. What lucky leftovers could you make use of?
Cherish complaints
For many companies, customer complaints are a source of irritation rather than inspiration. But read them again and you might discover an opportunity. For instance, George Crum invented potato chips in a fit of exasperation after a customer complained that his fried potatoes were too thick. What annoying criticism could you commercialize?
Ask an amateur
No doubt you’ll have a team of experts working on your new product development pipeline—and quite right too. But sometimes it’s helpful to get a fresh perspective—or even a naïve one. Kids have been responsible for all sorts of inventions, from trampolines to earmuffs, snowmobiles to walkie-talkies. How could a rank amateur or outsider improve your idea?
Impose a constraint
New product launches sometimes suffer from constraints, such as limited funds, time or internal support. But as any creative person will tell you, limitations can also be liberating. For instance, Nutella was created only because World War II forced manufacturers to explore alternatives to cocoa beans. What restriction could you place on yourself?
Try being a cannibal
Finally, if all else fails, take a leaf out of Steve Jobs’ book and kill off your most successful product. Although this might sound like a ridiculous innovation strategy, the Apple boss pointed out that if you don’t cannibalize your own products, someone else will—so he used to deliberately launch ideas that would render his best-sellers redundant. Instead of savaging the competition, perhaps look for tasty opportunities closer to home.
Of course, these suggestions shouldn’t replace all the usual rigor that’s applied to new product development. You still need to do your research, find a competitive gap, apply the 4Ps, spend money wisely and so on. But the stats don’t lie, and they clearly suggest you’ll also need a little extra luck along the way. So instead of setting up your process with the idea of “leaving nothing to chance,” why not plan for luck and take active steps to stack the odds in your favor?