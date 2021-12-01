8 ways to build an effective marketing campaign on a tight budget

So, your focus should be on creating high-quality, evergreen content. Try to create content that stays relevant for a long time. It will help keep you within your budget and generate leads too.

If you create content based on trending topics such as movies, web series or memes, it’s unlikely to stay relevant for long. In the long run, you may have to shell out more to make new content, which can blow your budget.

Think before outsourcing

Are you planning to outsource? If so, it can become harder for your marketing campaign to stay within budget. Instead, you can ask some of your employees to manage multiple roles at the same time.

Say one of your company’s finance executives is good at digital marketing as well. You can use his or her talent instead of outsourcing the job.

In return, you can incentivize your employees to keep up the good work and motivate them.

If you calculate, this idea will cost you much less than outsourcing employees.

Start a customer loyalty program

It is proven that customer loyalty increases business growth. The first full-scale loyalty program of the modern era dates back to 1981, when American Airlines launched its Frequent Flier program. Now the program boasts almost 50 million members.

Offering a customer loyalty program is a strategy to grow and retain existing customers through incentives such as free gifts and discounts, which helps increase return on investment, provide customer insights, increase sales and revenue and improve brand affinity.

Launch a referral program

Once you establish your brand loyalty through customer loyalty programs, your next step would be to set up a referral program.

A referral program is a system of rewarding your customers who recommend your products or services to their friends and family. This means your customers can market your brand for you.

You can reward these customers with freebies or special discount vouchers upon reaching a certain number of referrals. But make sure that rewarding your customers for referral programs doesn’t blow your budget.

Optimize your business for local searches

Most people use search engines when they need to find any service or product. So, if your business doesn’t show up on the search engines, how will your target audience know your brand exists?

That’s why it’s important to be optimized for search engines and also for local searches. By doing so, your company will show up on the search engine results if anyone is looking for any local products or services.

Introduce exclusive offers on social media

You can launch flash sales that offer discounts exclusively to your brand’s social media followers. It can encourage your customers to buy more products to get discounts. This will eventually help to increase your business revenue.

Domino’s shares exclusive offers for its social media followers. Domino’s has implemented AI in its app where the software will scan each pizza or slice and members can collect rewards points in the loyalty program.

Create your brand’s online presence

Why is digital presence so important now? Consumers want to know what your business has to offer and learn about your company profile. It helps to create your company’s brand credibility.

So, the first thing you need to do is launch a website for your brand. Design your website in such a way that it caters to your target audience’s needs. It will help to come up in the search engine results so that your business can be better found.

Also, you should start a blog for your business. It’s an inexpensive way to drive traffic to your website and unlikely to hurt your budget. Try to post regularly and share those posts across all your social media profiles. Visit other relevant blogs where consumers usually frequent so that they can know about your business, too.

Start newsletter marketing

Newsletter marketing refers to sending informational and product or service-based content to existing customers through email. A few people may think that newsletter marketing has become obsolete but it is still a great way to improve business revenue.

The average ROI for email marketing is approximately $42 on every dollar a brand invests. Use a mobile-optimized template for your newsletters, as most people read email on mobile devices.

