Opinion

AANHPI Heritage Month—McCann's Michelle Tang on how the model minority myth is a barrier to leadership and inclusion

Our cultural values are markers for positivity and strength, not disadvantage or weakness
By Michelle Tang. Published on May 17, 2024.
Summer Paralympics—how brands can meet the needs of the disability community

AANHPI values are essential to the success of any leader.

Credit: Adobe stock

In the face of a steep rise of hate targeting the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander community in 2021, I spoke about another powerful force that kept us from taking our rightful place in the C-suite: the “model minority” concept. This characterizes us as quiet, hardworking and studious (true) and therefore weak, docile, complacent, and overly deferential—workers, not leaders (nonsense and a blatant myth).

Fast forward three years later and even with some visible advancements for our community, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Model minority was a concept introduced 1966 by sociologist William Peterson in a New York Times article that contrasted the success of Japanese Americans with Black Americans who were also struggling against systemic bigotry and poverty in the U.S.

Internalized over generations, the model minority myth has caused immense harm across our community.

We’ve seen “Everything Everywhere All at Once” sweep the awards circuit with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh opening her Academy Awards acceptance speech saying, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.”

We’ve seen Suni Lee win gold at the Olympics, bringing light to the Hmong community.

We’ve seen a rise in AANHPI representation in local and federal government.

Yet all that public success has resulted in fewer conversations addressing Asian hate and violence in the media, the prevalence and negative impact of which nevertheless persists.

The model minority myth continues to serve as a bamboo ceiling.

Like many other AANHPI executives, I’ve spent the last few years feeling the weight that comes with the responsibility of visibility. Representation matters and visibility matters. And while systemic change takes generations, the pace of progress in the workplace continues to be a source of frustration.

AANHPI consumers are underrepresented in marketing—how advertisers can change this
Juie Shah
AAPI marketing—why brands must embrace diverse cultures and shared experiences
Marcus Best

Adding fuel to the fire: Because of the model minority myth, many of our cultural values are perceived to have negative consequences. These values are what have sustained our cultures for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years. Ironically, they are the same values one might argue are essential to the success of any leader.

Duty and obligation

One of our core values is the sense of duty and obligation to the collective. At first glance, this might be perceived as deference. However, it also brings to light loyalty as a core trait and value. The filial piety that exists at the center of our value system of duty extends to organizations and companies, making us loyal team members who go above and beyond.

My role is always one of player-coach; some days, I’m on the field with the team and some days, I’m running the plays. This frequent shift in the role I play within team dynamics is based on what the team needs at that point in time. It also exists for a single purpose: Doing whatever is needed to get to a win. Ultimately, my sense of duty to the team I lead is what drives my motivation to help the team succeed.

Relationships and community

Building on this sense of duty and obligation, community is an essential part of moving us all forward, putting the benefit of the group above the benefit of self. In my role, this team-first mentality—which is central to my Taiwanese American upbringing—has served me well my entire career. It means it’s never about individual contribution per se, but how each individual builds and plays a role within the team that makes for collective impact.

Endurance for the long term

Then there’s the view of the long term and how we leave legacies for the generations that follow. While this is critical in many cultures, the widely varied and rich civilizations that comprise AANHPI history are a result of great foresight and a cultural internalization of how to endure in the short term for long-term gain.

It’s why the immigration journey from across Asia is riddled with the sense of duty and obligation to our parents, and those who came before them. To cross oceans and arrive in a country where you are perceived to be a perpetual foreigner yet face that adversity for the betterment of your children, is awe-inducing for me (shout out to my mom and dad) and absolutely critical for a top executive.

In the workplace, that means seeing the big picture and building the strategy and the plan that leads from today to tomorrow and beyond. Often and mistakenly, we aren’t thought of as big-picture thinkers. In truth, the long history of our people tells a different story proving otherwise.

As a parent, I want my three young children to see our cultural values as the markers of positivity and strength they are, not as a sign of disadvantage or weakness. Leaders put value in hard work and in the success of the whole. They have the vision to see the big picture and part everyone plays in bringing about a desired future. The value system of our community is not counter to leadership success—it’s crucial to it.

I am raising my voice now as an executive, a parent and a proud Taiwanese American woman because I want our community to be seen for the strength of our values, and not weakness as a result of the model minority myth. Cracking the bamboo ceiling starts with breaking the myths that built it in the first place.

Michelle Tang
Michelle Tang

Michelle Tang is global chief growth officer, McCann.

