AANHPI Heritage Month—McCann's Michelle Tang on how the model minority myth is a barrier to leadership and inclusion

Adding fuel to the fire: Because of the model minority myth, many of our cultural values are perceived to have negative consequences. These values are what have sustained our cultures for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years. Ironically, they are the same values one might argue are essential to the success of any leader.

Duty and obligation

One of our core values is the sense of duty and obligation to the collective. At first glance, this might be perceived as deference. However, it also brings to light loyalty as a core trait and value. The filial piety that exists at the center of our value system of duty extends to organizations and companies, making us loyal team members who go above and beyond.

My role is always one of player-coach; some days, I’m on the field with the team and some days, I’m running the plays. This frequent shift in the role I play within team dynamics is based on what the team needs at that point in time. It also exists for a single purpose: Doing whatever is needed to get to a win. Ultimately, my sense of duty to the team I lead is what drives my motivation to help the team succeed.

Relationships and community

Building on this sense of duty and obligation, community is an essential part of moving us all forward, putting the benefit of the group above the benefit of self. In my role, this team-first mentality—which is central to my Taiwanese American upbringing—has served me well my entire career. It means it’s never about individual contribution per se, but how each individual builds and plays a role within the team that makes for collective impact.