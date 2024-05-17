AANHPI Heritage Month—McCann's Michelle Tang on how the model minority myth is a barrier to leadership and inclusion

In the face of a steep rise of hate targeting the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander community in 2021, I spoke about another powerful force that kept us from taking our rightful place in the C-suite: the “model minority” concept. This characterizes us as quiet, hardworking and studious (true) and therefore weak, docile, complacent, and overly deferential—workers, not leaders (nonsense and a blatant myth).
Fast forward three years later and even with some visible advancements for our community, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Model minority was a concept introduced 1966 by sociologist William Peterson in a New York Times article that contrasted the success of Japanese Americans with Black Americans who were also struggling against systemic bigotry and poverty in the U.S.
Internalized over generations, the model minority myth has caused immense harm across our community.