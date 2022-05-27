After Texas school shooting, the ad industry must move people to act, Pedro Lerma says

A couple of years ago, Lerma/ launched a campaign to help stop gun violence after the Las Vegas concert mass shooting. It has a simple mechanism by where you can easily message your elected officials. I hate that we had to update that website this week. But it’s updated, so please use the link to message your elected officials. I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Something has to be done. Doing nothing is no longer acceptable. Please act.

As an industry, our talents are used to persuade. We use those talents every day to sway opinion, to get people to buy into ideas. We have an obligation, in this moment, to use our collective talents to create a groundswell of action. Let’s move the masses to action on this. Let’s get them to demand action from their elected officials. Let’s get them to demand compromise from both sides. Let’s get them to volunteer to engage with their school districts to provide mentoring for at-risk kids. Let’s get them to engage in anti-bullying campaigns that make fewer kids feel alienated. Let’s raise money for additional security at schools.

If you’re an agency willing to contribute ideas, let’s form a collective—not for awards, but for meaningful progress on this issue. If you’re a media outlet, dedicate inventory to help get the message out. If you’re a marketer, put on your parent hat and consider the role your brand can play in helping solve this crisis. Allocate a percentage of your budget to helping solve this problem.

This is the most important use of our talents at the moment. We can affect change. Stand with me for our children. Stand with me to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.