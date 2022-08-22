Brand purpose during a recession—4 reasons to protect it

For those who are in the position of weighing purpose with performance, I offer four thoughts to consider.

Purpose and performance are likely forever intertwined

While many consumers have faced economic slowdowns before, this will be new to GenZennials, two demographics that buy products based on purpose and who will be living through a period of belt tightening and corporate cutbacks for the first time as adult consumers.

Our industry has collected reams of research over the past few years showing how important brand principles are to these folks—and this data should inform any analysis of budget allocation toward performance vehicles. Members of this unique demographic, with $5 trillion in spending power, is unlikely to change how they make purchase decisions, even in a tight economy. Brands don’t want to gamble with their credibility and authenticity by sending a message that they care about certain things only when the going is good.

‘Brandformance’ is a thing

We continue to see more evidence that branding and performance are converging, and marketers are increasingly measuring the impact of aggregated spend across the funnel. In fact, over the last few years we’ve seen growing evidence that the purchase funnel is morphing as consumers’ buying patterns and decision making have become anything but linear.

This has forced marketers to rethink how to gauge return on ad spend and attributions. The more that brandformance becomes the norm, the more inseparable brand values are from performance advertising. Indeed, ideally, the most successful companies are using purpose-driven goals to amplify their performance—even during a downturn.