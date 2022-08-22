Brand purpose during a recession—4 reasons to protect it

For 28 months the pandemic propelled brands to explore and embrace the parameters of purpose in their value propositions. In an environment that demanded kinder, gentler consumer engagement, pet brands sent sympathy flowers to bereaved dog owners, CPG brands diverted production lines to make germ killers and brick-and-mortar retailers transformed their parking lots into touch-free pick-up zones.
Many of these added services reaped the rewards of consumer affection and loyalty, but they came at a commensurate cost.
Now, as the dog days of summer 2022 subside and headlines increasingly tout an imminent recession, it’s natural for marketers to veer toward caution, opting to divert ad dollars into performance marketing over purpose-driven branding. As that instinct kicks in, does purpose get deprioritized? And at what risk—particularly since the world seems to be frozen in an unrelenting series of crises and geopolitical upheavals.
I’d argue that marketers who elect to pull back on values-oriented spending—whether that means flowers for dog owners or millions in investment in sustainable technology—may end up doing irreparable damage. Not only can chief marketing officers risk throwing away years of investments in building customer affinity, but they may inadvertently blunt short-term growth as well. Because if you trust the headlines, this recession, however it plays out, will be unlike any other before it.