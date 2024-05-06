Brands and data privacy—what US regulators can learn from EU missteps

There's an old German saying, originating in a 17th-century poem, that means “good thought, poor execution.” In the poem, a bear is assisting a human friend who's trying to sleep but being pestered by a fly on his nose. The bear throws a heavy stone at the fly, and well, splat. Translated literally from the German “jemandem einen Bärendienst erweisen”—it's "giving someone bear service."

Suffice it to say, it's not a recommendation.

However, it is noteworthy how much European Union digital lawmaking follows this pattern. With the best intentions for citizens, and with ample input from business, new laws are drafted and adopted. Yet all this good intention can lead to unintended consequences for the user. Given the omnipresent debate on the proposed American Privacy Rights Act (APRA), let’s take stock and see what lawmakers on Capitol Hill can learn from their counterparts on the other side of the pond.

Transparency and consent are no cure-all

Transparency to the user is a crucial aspect of digital policymaking. However, some European regulatory initiatives overdid it on transparency and consent, “outsourcing” all responsibility to the user and requiring approval without understanding. The result is a bad user experience with endless consent screens, pop-ups and lengthy legal texts, all of which users have neither the resources nor time to read but need to “agree” on.