Opinion

Brands and data privacy—what US regulators can learn from EU missteps

4 ways to create federal regulations that protect both consumers and marketers
By Cornelius Witt. Published on May 06, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
AI and brand management—how technology can keep creative output true to a brand’s identity

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill can learn from their counterparts on the other side of the pond.

Credit: Adobe Stock

There's an old German saying, originating in a 17th-century poem, that means “good thought, poor execution.” In the poem, a bear is assisting a human friend who's trying to sleep but being pestered by a fly on his nose. The bear throws a heavy stone at the fly, and well, splat. Translated literally from the German “jemandem einen Bärendienst erweisen”—it's "giving someone bear service."

Suffice it to say, it's not a recommendation.

However, it is noteworthy how much European Union digital lawmaking follows this pattern. With the best intentions for citizens, and with ample input from business, new laws are drafted and adopted. Yet all this good intention can lead to unintended consequences for the user. Given the omnipresent debate on the proposed American Privacy Rights Act (APRA), let’s take stock and see what lawmakers on Capitol Hill can learn from their counterparts on the other side of the pond.

Transparency and consent are no cure-all

Transparency to the user is a crucial aspect of digital policymaking. However, some European regulatory initiatives overdid it on transparency and consent, “outsourcing” all responsibility to the user and requiring approval without understanding. The result is a bad user experience with endless consent screens, pop-ups and lengthy legal texts, all of which users have neither the resources nor time to read but need to “agree” on. 

Breakout Brands entries are open

We’re recognizing individuals and work driving success for new and challenger brands
Enter here

To be fair, the industry didn’t exactly play nice when “notice” and “choice” became the norm. (Just look at dark patterns for example.) Even though entire books and academic papers have covered the flaws of “consent-is-the-only-way-to-go” regimes—outlining how these rarely increase user autonomy—consent remains a go-to solution when digital policies are drawn up in Brussels. The same goes for transparency, which sounds great in theory, but in practice users cannot really benefit from “agreeing” to endless flows of legal texts, GDPR references and lists of sub-processors.

APRA seems to generally emphasize the concept of data minimization versus notice and choice. I’m crossing my fingers that the user experience and practicability are kept in mind when further developing APRA.

Create laws that provide legal certainty

I doubt that many users mind the legal framework underlying their web experience. What they do mind and care about is their experience and the treatment they get online. And policymakers like to make the point that the law they sponsor or adopt improves the online experience of voters … err users, I mean.

This is where legal certainty for companies can become a user issue. For example, the EU still struggles with the legality of “Pay or Okay” walls, which are dialogues that millions of people in Europe see every day, asking them to either pay a subscription or agree to tracking. It’s equally mystifying that today—eight years after adoption and six years after taking effect—so many fundamental questions of how GDPR should be implemented are yet to be clarified.

More from Ad Age
Google’s post-cookie delay fuels advertiser anxiety—behind the issues and what’s next
Garett Sloane
‘Agency’ is the ad industry’s latest dirty word—why creative shops are relabeling
Ewan Larkin
Brand history marketing—how a company’s past creates an emotional connection with customers
Adam Hanft

Consistent enforcement matters

Much has been written and discussed about the pros and cons of the proposed enforcement mechanisms under APRA. It is, generally, hard to compare the U.S. with the EU on this issue.

APRA introduces several means of enforcement by federal and state authorities, with complementary roles for the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. In Europe, each EU member country enforces the GDPR with one or several local public authorities. So-called forum shopping—where companies choose the most favorable or lax rules and enforcers as the home for their businesses—became a huge issue under GDPR.

Most international tech companies have their European headquarters in Ireland, which is thereby the responsible privacy authority for Google, Meta and others. According to many observers, including other EU data protection authorities, the Irish are too business-friendly and not tough enough on the tech giants.Regardless of where you stand on this topic philosophically, it’s confusing to users that the same law is enforced differently in different geographical areas. With the ongoing discussion in the U.S. around preemption and existing state privacy laws, it’s good to remember that under a federal data protection law, users should have the same rights that are enforced and protected in the very same way, regardless of whether they live in Kentucky, Vermont or California.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

Let’s be honest with each other

Digital advertising’s bit players on the legislative and business sides always fall into their roles, pitted against one another in extremities that neither side believes. Time and again, I’ve witnessed policymakers proposing a new piece of legislation in tech with no reluctance to pronounce how much it will improve or protect users' experience while also fostering innovation or growth for businesses—the magic bill that solves every problem.

Industry, on the other hand, overreacts in the exact opposite direction, calling the proposed laws fatal for their economy and painting grim doomsday scenarios if a certain regulatory initiative is adopted.

I believe in the middle ground and would encourage both sides to be more honest and pragmatic as new digital rules are being drafted. Democratic processes are built on compromises. And valid policy arguments may lose effect if we get used to either overpromising or doomsaying.

After all, do we really want to do one another a “bear service”?

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Cornelius Witt
Cornelius Witt

Cornelius Witt is director of global public affairs, eyeo.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AI and brand management—how technology can keep creative output true to a brand’s identity

AI and brand management—how technology can keep creative output true to a brand’s identity
Election 2024—political ad spending dominated by U.S. Senate races

Election 2024—political ad spending dominated by U.S. Senate races
AANHPI consumers are underrepresented in marketing—how advertisers can change this

AANHPI consumers are underrepresented in marketing—how advertisers can change this
Gen Z and creative sampling—why it’s OK to revive great ideas and make them our own

Gen Z and creative sampling—why it’s OK to revive great ideas and make them our own
Brand history marketing—how a company’s past creates an emotional connection with customers

Brand history marketing—how a company’s past creates an emotional connection with customers
Post-purchase marketing—3 strategies to engage with Gen Z and millennials after they've bought your product

Post-purchase marketing—3 strategies to engage with Gen Z and millennials after they've bought your product
New ad agencies and founder’s syndrome—3 strategies to ensure long-lasting success

New ad agencies and founder’s syndrome—3 strategies to ensure long-lasting success
Home appliance marketing strategies—consumers value performance over premium features

Home appliance marketing strategies—consumers value performance over premium features