Brands and mental health—how to integrate Gen Z insights into marketing

A fatal flaw is the belief that younger audiences require superficial messaging, which might get clicks in the short run. But if you would like Gen Z to grow with your brand, dig deep.

Embrace social responsibility

Gen Z, now entering the job market, is known for prioritizing sustainability, mental health and social and racial equity. If a brand supports a social cause or is socially responsible, we are 85% more likely to trust brands, 84% more likely to buy their products and 82% more likely to recommend them to friends and family, according to Fuse Marketing.

Create value-driven campaigns

Understanding what makes Gen Z tick is the key to enduring loyalty. It’s no simple task. The trends we engage in have a life span shorter than a fruit fly and misconceptions of my peer group abound. The disparities between the oldest and youngest members of my generation (born in 1997 and 2012, respectively) are larger than most 15-year age gaps.

A case in point: When I was 12 (now the age of the youngest Gen Zers) I used my parent’s Blackberry to play Brick Breaker, while an astounding 71% of 12-year-olds today have smartphones. Given such a range of experiences, finding deeper and lasting values to guide brand campaigns becomes even more important.

With 42% of Gen Z adults diagnosed with a mental health condition, it makes sense that we prioritize mental, physical and spiritual health. In 2022 the global wellness industry produced more than $5.6 trillion in revenue. Unsurprisingly, wellness and marketing have become increasingly interlinked. Still “trendy” campaigns make up the majority of Gen Z-targeted content and suffer from seismic misjudgment.