Brands and mental health—how to integrate Gen Z insights into marketing

6 ways for marketers to win Gen Z loyalty
By  Amelia Charamand-Quelas. Published on June 12, 2024.
It’s time to ditch the lazy 18 to 49 demo

Powerade's “Pause is Power” campaign for the 2024 Olympics celebrates Simone Biles' contributions to the mental health discourse as well as her athletic achievements.

Credit: Powerade

The theme of Mental Health Awareness Month was “Take the Moment.” But did brands try to take the moment by addressing the concerns of my generation? To me, a 23-year-old Gen Zer working in marketing, they missed the opportunity. Here are six ways marketers can approach mental health differently for a lasting connection with Gen Z:

Avoid superficial marketing

We’ve all seen “cool mom” and “hip dad” archetypes in media—comically out of touch and struggling to embed themselves in the latest conversations. Brands catering to Gen Z can be surprisingly reminiscent of this archetype: fun color palette, short-form video, the trendiest celebrity (perhaps Sydney Sweeney) and a TikTok challenge—a surefire formula for Gen Z virality.

Other than being entertaining in the short run, that approach rarely results in long-term loyalty. Marketing is a psychological endeavor that resonates with emotions, wants, needs and fears. The strongest narratives influence consumer behaviors, perceptions and culture.

A fatal flaw is the belief that younger audiences require superficial messaging, which might get clicks in the short run. But if you would like Gen Z to grow with your brand, dig deep. 

Embrace social responsibility

Gen Z, now entering the job market, is known for prioritizing sustainability, mental health and social and racial equity. If a brand supports a social cause or is socially responsible, we are 85% more likely to trust brands, 84% more likely to buy their products and 82% more likely to recommend them to friends and family, according to Fuse Marketing.

Create value-driven campaigns

Understanding what makes Gen Z tick is the key to enduring loyalty. It’s no simple task. The trends we engage in have a life span shorter than a fruit fly and misconceptions of my peer group abound. The disparities between the oldest and youngest members of my generation (born in 1997 and 2012, respectively) are larger than most 15-year age gaps.

A case in point: When I was 12 (now the age of the youngest Gen Zers) I used my parent’s Blackberry to play Brick Breaker, while an astounding 71% of 12-year-olds today have smartphones. Given such a range of experiences, finding deeper and lasting values to guide brand campaigns becomes even more important. 

With 42% of Gen Z adults diagnosed with a mental health condition, it makes sense that we prioritize mental, physical and spiritual health. In 2022 the global wellness industry produced more than $5.6 trillion in revenue. Unsurprisingly, wellness and marketing have become increasingly interlinked. Still “trendy” campaigns make up the majority of Gen Z-targeted content and suffer from seismic misjudgment.  

Address mental health directly

When Simone Biles withdrew from the 2021 Olympics to prioritize her mental health, media outlets speculated about the impact on her brand partnerships. However, social media pushed a very different narrative: Could this be her biggest demonstration of strength yet? Her Gen Z followers proved it was. 

Biles is one of the most iconic figures of Gen Z. Her record-breaking accomplishments at a young age and her athleticism in a “dainty” sport challenge norms. She serves as a symbol for pushing limits and redefining what's possible. Her withdrawal made her even more relatable to my generation. Between July 26 and August 2, Biles gained more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, totaling 6.6 million followers at the time. As Biles’ journey unfolded, so did the evolution of her brand partnerships. 

With its “Pause is Power” campaign for the 2024 Olympics, Powerade is marketing a message from Simone Biles celebrating both her contributions to the mental health discourse and her athletic achievements.

“For years I was only celebrated for my wins,” she says in the spot. “And now it’s for being a human, for being vulnerable.” The campaign debunks the idea that vulnerability is weakness, emphasizing the importance of taking a break, asking for help and recovering. 

As a Gen Z consumer, I value brands that address the mental health crisis directly. To young viewers who understand that balance is key on and off the field, this message stands out in the sea of mindless content.  

Add Gen Z voices to strategy teams

My generation is not only vocal about mental health, but we literally wear our hearts on our sleeves. There has been a rise in wellness-centered fashion, adorned with slogans including “Mental Health Matters.” We're having candid conversations regarding mental health and expect brands to do the same. According to YPulse data, 71% of Gen Z consumers like it when brands make mental health a part of their marketing and messaging. 

Chances are that any Gen Zer has either experienced mental health challenges or knows someone who has. Their voices should be added to ad and creative strategy teams. Trust them.

As Powerade has shown, brands can partake in purpose-driven marketing. Leveraging individuals or communities setting precedents in this arena opens doors for a wide variety of brands to partake in the conversation authentically. This is especially impactful for members of my generation who trust individuals over brands. Finding the most reflective case studies and thought leaders can be critical. 

Pretest the message

Much like greenwashing, brands can go too far and create ties where they simply don’t belong. Any exaggerated claims will lack impact or worse, make a brand another victim of Gen Z’s ruthless dismissal. Testing your message with mental health professionals and consumers is especially important for digital natives as they become increasingly immune to performative activism. 

While embracing the shift to openly discussing mental health can be intimidating for many marketing teams, there is far more pain involved in staying stagnant. Aligning stakeholders may require numerous case studies, but once observed, this theme becomes unmistakable. Simply put, brands must embrace mental health. It’s not just good ethics; it’s good business. 

