Brands and mental health—how to integrate Gen Z insights into marketing

The theme of Mental Health Awareness Month was “Take the Moment.” But did brands try to take the moment by addressing the concerns of my generation? To me, a 23-year-old Gen Zer working in marketing, they missed the opportunity. Here are six ways marketers can approach mental health differently for a lasting connection with Gen Z:
Avoid superficial marketing
We’ve all seen “cool mom” and “hip dad” archetypes in media—comically out of touch and struggling to embed themselves in the latest conversations. Brands catering to Gen Z can be surprisingly reminiscent of this archetype: fun color palette, short-form video, the trendiest celebrity (perhaps Sydney Sweeney) and a TikTok challenge—a surefire formula for Gen Z virality.
Other than being entertaining in the short run, that approach rarely results in long-term loyalty. Marketing is a psychological endeavor that resonates with emotions, wants, needs and fears. The strongest narratives influence consumer behaviors, perceptions and culture.