Cannes Lions 2022—7 things ad executives shouldn’t miss

Each of the festival’s five days will include sessions from the likes of Pepsi, McDonalds, The New York Times, Porsche, Disney Advertising and from top CMOs covering topics including NFTs and the metaverse, immersive storytelling and emotional intelligence. See the full lineup of programming here.

The scoop on new tech trends via the “Future Gazers” series

Looking to stay on top of the latest technology trends? Don’t miss “Future Gazers.”

This year, Cannes Lions teamed with Twitter to produce this future-focused series, which will feature a group of speakers that will paint a picture of the world 18 months from now‑focusing on topics including VR and synthetic AI, the metaverse, Web3, livestreaming and more. The education sessions take place daily on the Terrace Stage.

A chance to network during daily meetups and the closing party

If your Cannes Lions goals include networking with like-minded professionals, the festival makes it easy with a series of daily meetups taking place several times a day at a designated space in Palais II. The themed, interactive events are hosted by members of the industry and include opportunities for festivalgoers to mingle with peers from around the globe. The festival culminates with a closing party on Friday at 9 p.m. at Carlton Beach that should be on everyone’s must-attend list.

Lessons from the Creative Marketer of the Year

This year, Anheuser-Busch InBev was named Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year—and the iconic brand will share its wisdom with the Cannes Lions audience.

In a session on the Insight Stage that repeats every day, the LIONS Intelligence team will discuss AB InBev’s approach to creativity, sharing insights and takeaways for other marketers and brands. On Friday at 3 p.m., the AB InBev team themselves will take the stage for an in-depth seminar.

Nightly award presentations

Celebrate the best and brightest of the industry alongside your friends and colleagues during nightly awards presentations.

Every night another round of 2022 Lion winners will be announced. The two-hour award show at the Lumiere Theatre kicks off at 7 p.m. Highlights include Entertainment Lions on Tuesday night; Creative Lions on Wednesday night; and Glass, Titanium and Film Lions on Friday night.

Innovative brand activations

Brands including Meta, TikTok, Pinterest and Amazon are expected to host their own eye-catching activations this year.

Don’t miss Amazon’s first-ever public-facing Cannes Lions presence—a 2,500-square-meter “port” complete with education sessions from presenters including Roxane Gay, plus morning workouts, happy hours and a high-profile concert. See the complete Amazon Port schedule here.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, winner of this year’s Cannes LionHeart, will lead a seminar on how to make a difference in the world; it takes place on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Lumiere Theatre.

