Opinion

Consumers in 2022 are anxious, uncertain and stressed out

It’s almost like 2020 never ended
By Will Johnson. Published on January 19, 2022.
Customer acquisition—5 ways to grow in 2022
Credit: iStock

Happy new year! Welcome to 2022 … which feels an awful lot like 2021 … which felt an awful lot like 2020.

Yes, the calendar has turned yet again. And yes, many circumstances have changed as we enter year three of COVID-19: Mass lockdowns are a memory, we have vaccines and the economy is growing. So why do so many Americans feel an existential anxiety so redolent of spring 2020?

I looked back at some of the data The Harris Poll collected in the waning months of 2021 to see how the country felt entering 2022. Déjà vu hit me hard. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Americans are anxious, uncertain and stressed out. It’s almost like 2020 never ended.

What does that look like in 2022?

Americans are antsy

More than 20 million Americans quit their jobs in the last six months of 2021 alone, part of what has been called “The Great Resignation.” Guess what: It’s not stopping. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans (23%) told us in early December that they plan to quit their jobs within a year. Most prospective resignees—a whopping 70%—planned to give notice before the end of the month. Not surprisingly, younger workers (ages 18-34), who are less entrenched in their careers and are less likely to have financial ties such as mortgages and children, were twice as likely (34% versus 15%) than their older colleagues to be planning to walk out. Americans want better working conditions (32%), they feel burnt out (30%) and they want better big paychecks (29%). There is nothing like a global pandemic to bring someone’s priorities into a new focus and spur them to act.

Another expression of American restlessness? Their simmering desire to move. More than 4 in 10 (41%) said last month that they would take a pay cut to move to a more affordable locale. Again, younger generations are leading the way (Gen Z: 51% and millennials: 47% versus 32% of Gen X and 27% of boomers)—not surprising, for many of the same reasons as above: They are less likely to have put down roots and so are better positioned to reconsider their priorities. Of course the rise of remote work is also empowering this impulse: In many cases jobs no longer have geographic ties but can instead be done anywhere. Why suffer through bitter and expensive northeastern winters, for example, if you can do the same job somewhere warmer and sunnier?

Americans are anxious

Inflation is rising and Americans know it. More than half (55%) self-described as very concerned about escalating prices in November, and little has occurred to allay those fears: The measure hit a 40-year high in December, for example, “increasing household expenses [and] eating into wage gains,” as the Associated Press reported.

Household expenses are key: Americans worry most about being able to afford staples including groceries (84%), gasoline (83%) and home energy (78%). Once again, there’s a clear age division: Generation Xers (61%) and baby boomers (68%) are sharply more likely to worry about inflation than Gen Zers (28%) and Millennials (44%). In this, age reflects experience: The older cohorts can remember the last time inflation was a problem in this country, in the late 1970s and early 1980s. But even majorities of the younger generations (58% in both cases) would prefer a slower-growth, low-inflation scenario over one where a hot economy drives up prices.

Americans are overwhelmed

Two-thirds of parents in this country say that managing childcare decisions is an “overwhelming” experience (68 percent of men agreed, no doubt prompting the 64 percent of women who said the same to roll their eyes that the guys are only just figuring this out). That figure rises to 71 percent among working parents specifically. This has a ripple effect. As Yahoo!Finance’s Rick Newman points out: “Economists think childcare burdens are playing an outsized role in disrupting the labor market as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Since women are more likely to take care of kids, childcare difficulties could be one big reason female employment is lagging.”

Childcare problems have been a drumbeat throughout the pandemic, but the omicron variant’s wildfire spread has only brought those issues into starker relief. “COVID-19 cases among US children are increasing exponentially, far exceeding the peak of past waves of the pandemic,” the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association reported recently, noting that nearly 11% of the 8.5 million cases of COVID in children came in the previous two weeks. Having kids back in school is suddenly cold comfort—but what’s a parent to do?

Taken together, this forecasts ongoing uncertainty and apprehension at least to start 2022. What does this mean for advertisers? The key takeaway is continuing to respect consumers for where they are mentally and physically. They want to engage in the world— travel, move, quit their jobs, change—but they can’t uncertainty and inflation are making them hesitant and worried. So don’t push them too hard.

The optimistic view is that one twist this pandemic will take eventually has to be positive. After all, 2020 has to end at some point.

Will Johnson

Will Johnson is CEO of The Harris Poll

