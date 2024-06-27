DE&I brand strategies—6 ways to boost productivity, innovation and competitiveness

What intersectional experiences are being anticipated in our research?

No group is a monolith and there is no average consumer. For brands, this means ensuring market research not only triangulates qualitative and quantitative data, but also identity-based consumer experiences … such as anticipating how consumer journeys may differ by age and income or race and gender. Accomplishing this demonstrates greater consumer empathy and provides more comprehensive insights, more personalized consumer experiences and more effective targeting. To be sure, this isn’t a futile exercise in micro-segmentation, it’s a powerful tool to illuminate context, need states and jobs to be done to inform priorities.

In what ways can our policies contribute to unfavorable people outcomes?

Despite diversity efforts, one group that frequently gets overlooked is first-generation professionals, those first in their families to obtain college degrees or white-collar jobs. Many policies inadvertently harm them by assuming that family and personal networks can fill gaps.

Years ago, a manager-level mentee mentioned that hundreds of dollars in unreimbursed work travel expenses sat on his personal credit card because only VPs or higher were eligible for corporate cards. The holidays were approaching, he also needed to purchase travel home and family gifts and was just asked to book another trip.

He was forced to choose between work and family and felt diminished in the process. When was the last time you audited policies for outdated practices or unfair outcomes? Policies can boost employee productivity, engagement and retention … or lead to the opposite.

At the core of the DE&I backlash is corporate fear of losing favor with policymakers and investors. However, what organizations miss in prematurely reducing or eliminating DE&I efforts: (a) the outsized influence of many underrecognized and underrepresented groups and (b) the financial risk of excluding them which can reduce competitive advantages, threaten innovation and hamper productivity. How are you protecting your brand and driving strategy inclusively?