DE&I brand strategies—6 ways to boost productivity, innovation and competitiveness

What do summer blockbusters “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (2024) and “Barbie” (2023) have in common? Both centered on underrecognized and underrepresented consumers and won big time despite an overall industry decline.
Whether brands loudly support or quietly focus on DE&I, one thing is clear: It makes good business sense. Among other things, fear, cognitive biases and organizational inertia fueled the DE&I backlash leading many companies to overlook key benefits. Neglecting inclusivity can carry significant costs, both financially and in terms of missed opportunities. So, what’s a brand to do? There is no one solution—however, a great start is refining brand strategy playbooks using these 6 questions.
How do we ensure our content and communications don’t overrepresent the majority?
This is a common brand misstep. Many will spend millions on research, campaign or content development, and media placement focused on universal insights yet feature people, stories and situations that are more vanilla. Routine ways of working and traditional assumptions are frequently to blame for audience overrepresentation when employing inclusive approaches can yield greater dividends.