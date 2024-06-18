Digital video ad spend is surging—4 strategies to ensure further growth

This month, a stunning number of digital video dollars were up for grabs at the IAB NewFronts. According to the IAB Video Ad Spend Report, digital video is expected to grow to $63 billion in 2024.
The business is thriving, but this isn’t the time to take a victory lap.
We find ourselves yet again at an inflection point, and what we do now will have implications for decades to come. To get ready for the next phase of growth, we need to look at things that appear to be opposites but can both be true.
New operating models vs. old standards
Automation and data are helping to convert CTV buying practices from direct insertion orders to programmatic buys. The IAB spend report indicates that nearly all buyers are at least maintaining their activation via programmatic and half are increasing it. Are we ready?