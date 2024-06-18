Digital video ad spend is surging—4 strategies to ensure further growth

We need to close the chapter on old standards. We are moving from exclusively using panel-based data for understanding impressions delivered on the biggest screen in the house to using panels plus big data to understand viewing.

This is a major change in how we work, and one that directly challenges some of the most foundational standards in our industry. Should “opportunity to see” still be our benchmark? Does 50% of pixels in view for 2 continuous seconds still make sense in a world of automatic content recognition and new viewing habits?

And what is the future of unified identity in a privacy-first future where IP addresses are obfuscated and third-party cookies are gone?

The industry will need to adopt a portfolio approach including first-party data matching, contextual targeting, seller-defined audiences, differential privacy techniques, retargeting and more.

How will we measure success? As we move into a multicurrency world, it’s not enough to be innovative—we also need to be credible and methodologically sound. There’s lots of important work ahead.

Scale vs. fragmentation

Digital video’s rise has been driven by a more engaging and less interruptive experience. Consumers love it. But as advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channels evolve, let’s not recreate a bad user experience that crams 20 minutes of non-programming time into every hour.