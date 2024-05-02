Election 2024—political ad spending dominated by U.S. Senate races

Most political ad spending so far in 2024 isn’t in the presidential campaign, but in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate.
WinSenate, controlled by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, leads all political advertisers and is committed to $250 million in spending early in the election cycle. It is crushing its closest competitor, the pro-Republican Senate Leadership Fund, by a nearly 4-to-1 margin.
WinSenate has placed its money in seven states. Leading the pack is Ohio ($63 million) followed by Pennsylvania ($42 million) and Nevada ($36 million). Dollars have also been placed in Montana, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan—where Democrats are trying to keep the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.
The Nevada race, too, has taken on new importance as polling shows Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jackie Rosen’s seat very much in play. Rosen has poured just more than $15 million into Nevada media in the past month. Analysts at the Cook Political Report moved this race into the toss-up column, while both Inside Elections and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball still have this seat as leaning/tilting toward Democrats.