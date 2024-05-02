Election 2024—political ad spending dominated by U.S. Senate races

The same has happened in Arizona, where the state’s Supreme Court injected itself into the race by affirming the legality of an 1864 law outlawing abortions from the moment of conception except to save the mother’s life. While the eventual outcome is still in play (the state’s House of Representatives recently passed a law to overturn it), Sabato’s Crystal Ball moved this race from toss-up to leaning Democratic.

Arizona’s Senate primary is scheduled for July 30 and it’s likely that the winners will be Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate. Spending commitments to date are modest, with WinSenate leading with approximately $25 million. Gallego’s campaign has spent more than $3 million thus far while the Lake campaign has spent less than $100,000. Expect Gallego to have a massive cash advantage through his own fundraising and that of the Democratic Party in general. Republicans will struggle to overcome this advantage.

Montana has one of the more competitive races between Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican challenger Tim Sheehy, a former Navy Seal. There are concerns about whether there’s enough inventory in the state to handle the massive amounts of spending that’s going to happen. Rumors of media buyers reaching out to media sellers to capture more inventory in the final months of the campaign are rampant. It’s a foregone conclusion that this will be the most expensive election race in the history of Montana.

Media owners in Montana are looking at an incredible harvest of dollars. Spending commitments are pushing $150 million and CTV has a limited ability to reach voters in a heavily rural state. Montana’s media buying challenges were a popular topic at the bipartisan Pollie Awards—presented for excellence in political communications and public affairs—in Washington, D.C., in mid-April.

Pennsylvania has become the center of the American political universe. James Carville’s description of the Keystone State as “Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with Alabama in between” comes to mind in this election year: April 23 was primary day and to no one’s surprise, both incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick won their primary races. This will set up what will likely be the most expensive Senate race of 2024.