Five priorities for marketers in 2022

Savvy marketers know that 2022 needs to be different. The pandemic forced an overcorrection of prudence while technology has continued to advance. Because marketers are overwhelmed with expectations to deliver on accountability, creativity and experimentation have taken a back seat. The new year should usher in greater resolve to implement out-of-the-box ideas and take advantage of opportunities to connect with audiences in new ways.
Here are five things every marketer can do to set a fresh tone for the year ahead:
Pursue fluid media
Gone are conversations around tiered advertising and debates over above-the-line vs. below-the-line and branding vs. performance media. Audiences never knew the difference—nor should they. Media and channels have become fluid regarding marketing objectives. Investment allocations must flow dynamically across the different stages of the funnel depending on the individual consumer's familiarity with a brand. Because of tools that enable real-time evaluation and reallocations for optimal business outcomes, it’s now moot to even ask whether upper-funnel dollars are more valuable than those spent elsewhere in the funnel.