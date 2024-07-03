Opinion

Gen Z and brand accountability—why authenticity is the key to reaching our generation

Marketers need to be honest with product claims and also make a positive impact on the world
By Grace Dunlavy. Published on July 03, 2024.
Rare Beauty's “Rare Impact Fund” supports the mental health of the community, employees and brand partners.

Credit: Rare Beauty

It's the biggest shocker of the summer (so far): Poppi, a soda alternative beloved by Gen Z, is being sued for misleading consumers about its health benefits. Influencers have flocked to TikTok to turn their backs on the company and search for a new alternative in the face of “poppi-gate”.

Gen Z’s high standards based on ethics and morality are just as second nature to us as our distaste for side parts. When it comes to how we view the world, there’s no turning a blind eye. Maturing in an era characterized by chaos, the generation has built a strong allegiance to stability, trust and authenticity—and an even stronger contempt for deception.

Cancel or accountability culture?

Gen Z has a tight hold on today’s consumer brands because we’re willing to publicly call them out at the first sign of distrust. Poppi is just one example. Others include brands such as Mario Badescu, a beauty brand exposed for misleading consumers about ingredients in its popular skincare line, and Balenciaga, a luxury fashion brand canceled for publishing a crude ad campaign including children. 

As each new product, brand or service is exposed online for unethical practices, fake offerings and misrepresented benefits, the term “cancel culture” becomes a bigger part of our world. But while some think it’s about canceling people and brands on a whim, it’s actually about accountability: holding people and brands accountable for being truthful about what they’re conveying to consumers and shining a light on the pitfalls of late-stage capitalism.

Consumers, especially young ones, don’t want to spend money on the things they don’t believe in. They want honesty, change, and the ability to build the world they want with their dollars. And what’s so bad about that?

If it seems cutthroat, that’s because it kind of is.

Agents for change

Gen Z came of age in pure mayhem, which included hotly contested elections, a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, gun safety issues, political unrest—and social, racial and gender inequality. We have had to find our footing and who to trust on our own. 

Growing up in such an unsteady environment, we seek and enthusiastically support anything that authentically conveys stability, trust and justice. Not only because it feels safe, but because it helps us act as agents for change.

Gen Z is more likely to buy from companies that contribute to social causes (72%) or incorporate real testimonials in their marketing campaigns (82%)—which establish high levels of trust and authenticity with customers.

Brands that embrace authenticity will succeed

You might remember the purpose-washed marketing campaigns that emerged alongside the pandemic. However, within the last year, brands have backed away from aligning with social initiatives to refocus on their bottom line as economic tension increases. DEI jobs have already shrunk by eight percent in 2024.

This has allowed Gen Z to distinguish which brands are actually for the greater good and those who are doing it all for show. Real change takes courage, especially in a world where change involves high amounts of risk. Gen Z rewards that risk with their purchases.

Brands that are authentically on board for the changes our generation hopes to see in our world, such as increases in racial equity, mental health and sustainability, are the ones that will succeed. Those that don’t will continue to alienate themselves. 

Rare Beauty is a great example of a brand that cultivates the generation’s trust every single day. Selena Gomez, co-founder and CEO, has not only created a vegan and cruelty-free makeup company, but Rare Beauty has its own impact initiative called the “Rare Impact Fund.” This initiative aims to support the mental health of the community, employees and partners of Rare Beauty, with 1% of all Rare Beauty sales donated to the fund.

Legacy brand Dove is another great example. Dove, which has been executing brand and marketing campaigns since 1957, has shown great flexibility, appealing to the current consumer market of young buyers. The company is championed by Gen Z for its authenticity, as its campaigns continuously redefine what “beauty” truly is, ensuring diversity and inclusivity are at the core. It has also aligned itself with several initiatives through its Dove Care in Action campaigns that inspire consumers to take action on important issues such as kids' self-esteem, racial equity and sustainability.

For more brands to gain favor from Gen Z, they not only need to be honest with their marketing, but they need to ensure they’re making a positive impact on the world. Marketing like this will entice the generation to not only buy a product but champion an entire brand—which goes a lot farther than sales.

