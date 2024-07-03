Gen Z and brand accountability—why authenticity is the key to reaching our generation

It's the biggest shocker of the summer (so far): Poppi, a soda alternative beloved by Gen Z, is being sued for misleading consumers about its health benefits. Influencers have flocked to TikTok to turn their backs on the company and search for a new alternative in the face of “poppi-gate”.
Gen Z’s high standards based on ethics and morality are just as second nature to us as our distaste for side parts. When it comes to how we view the world, there’s no turning a blind eye. Maturing in an era characterized by chaos, the generation has built a strong allegiance to stability, trust and authenticity—and an even stronger contempt for deception.
Cancel or accountability culture?
Gen Z has a tight hold on today’s consumer brands because we’re willing to publicly call them out at the first sign of distrust. Poppi is just one example. Others include brands such as Mario Badescu, a beauty brand exposed for misleading consumers about ingredients in its popular skincare line, and Balenciaga, a luxury fashion brand canceled for publishing a crude ad campaign including children.