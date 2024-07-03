Gen Z and brand accountability—why authenticity is the key to reaching our generation

Growing up in such an unsteady environment, we seek and enthusiastically support anything that authentically conveys stability, trust and justice. Not only because it feels safe, but because it helps us act as agents for change.

Gen Z is more likely to buy from companies that contribute to social causes (72%) or incorporate real testimonials in their marketing campaigns (82%)—which establish high levels of trust and authenticity with customers.

Brands that embrace authenticity will succeed

You might remember the purpose-washed marketing campaigns that emerged alongside the pandemic. However, within the last year, brands have backed away from aligning with social initiatives to refocus on their bottom line as economic tension increases. DEI jobs have already shrunk by eight percent in 2024.

This has allowed Gen Z to distinguish which brands are actually for the greater good and those who are doing it all for show. Real change takes courage, especially in a world where change involves high amounts of risk. Gen Z rewards that risk with their purchases.

Brands that are authentically on board for the changes our generation hopes to see in our world, such as increases in racial equity, mental health and sustainability, are the ones that will succeed. Those that don’t will continue to alienate themselves.