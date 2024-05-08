Gen Z and community building—how brands can get ahead of trends like tradwife and indie sleaze

Let’s examine two trends and the ways that brands can support their corresponding consumer desires.

Trend No. 1—dawn of the tradwife

Taking the internet by storm with a permanent pout, an ASMR-manicured voice and a wardrobe of diaphanous robes, twenty-something Nara Smith is the last person you’d expect to become the face of a traditional housewife.

Her content consists of preparing lunchboxes for her two children, making pantry items from scratch (like cereal and Oreos) and the day-to-day duties as a stay-at-home mom and wife to her husband, the Tumblr-royalty heartthrob, Lucky Blue Smith.

Yet, it would be undiscerning to take Nara Smith’s wildfire virality at face value. Her content has heralded the return of the tradwife trope—a woman who practices traditionalist gender roles in her marriage, such as eschewing a career in favor of raising children and adopting a submissive role to her male counterpart.

But Nara’s content is different. She fashions an otherwise archaic concept from the boudoir of the coolest it-girl. Her stoicism is unwavering, never outwardly proselytizing the tradwife lifestyle. However, there is a lot to read in between the lines, or should I say, in between every oven-baked cereal flake.

Cultural pressure point

The acceleration of far-right politics in the past three years has seen a rise in gender absolutism, anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, hate crimes and anti-queer and trans legislation across the U.S. and the world.