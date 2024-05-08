Gen Z and community building—how brands can get ahead of trends like tradwife and indie sleaze

What brands can do
Brands should create campaigns and rewards programs that focus on building long-term customer loyalty so that consumers feel like they are in it with you for the long haul.
The digital world has helped people connect across borderlines, but it has also led to the “loneliness pandemic”. Whether it’s online forums, in-person experiential pop-ups or community meetups, brands should shift the aperture from the individual to the collective. By fostering close-knit communities, brands can offer a sense of stability for young consumers. For example, instead of individual customization, can you make bespoke products and content for a pair of best friends, a partnership, a community?
Cultural commentators have noted a death of “third places,” public spaces for people to congregate outside of work and home, and a correlating erosion of in-person communities. Partner with public and private third spaces (parks, community centers, bookstores, skateparks) and reimagine what these spaces are for your brand communities.
There is no quick fix to ensuring stability, but showing consumers that you are invested in their long-term well-being and consumer journey is a great start.
Trend No 2—indie sleaze revival
Debauched, raunchy and rebellious, indie sleaze was the wild child of the 2008 Great Recession. Coinciding with nascent social media platforms such as Tumblr, Instagram, Facebook and Vine, indie sleaze’s hedonism and sexual freedom was an optimistic response to a world on fire. Things were bleak, but at least you could party through it.