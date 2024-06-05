Gen Z and nostalgia—how the generation longs for the ’90s in work and life

A favorite Substack writer of mine, Emily of “Feed Me,” coined the term “corporate fetish,” which she describes as “when people glamorize the idea of an office—the water cooler conversations, getting dressed (actually dressed, dry-cleaner-pick-up dressed) for an 8-7 job, and spinning around in a desk chair.”

Corporate fetish is rooted in nostalgia. When I think of corporate fetish, I think of Andy Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada” or Jenna Rink in “13 Going on 30.” Growing up, I envied the lives and jobs of those characters, and even now, I admit that there’s a sliver of me who still wants their lives—putting on a cute outfit for the office, answering the phone all day and meeting up with friends at a bar after work. In my head, these films represent how things used to be, and it looks like things used to be much simpler.

I have noticed this trend toward cultivating nostalgic, physical, even corporate experiences in the choices of my Gen Z peer group. Let’s dive into some of them.

Fashion

As employers have increasingly required workers to return to the office in the last year or so, corporate fashion is back. Recently, Uniqlo has been doing well among Gen Z women, demonstrating their successful market fit during this return-to-office period. The brand strikes the right balance between professional and casual clothing, which is the unofficial dress code in most of today’s workplace environments.