Gen Z and nostalgia—how the generation longs for the ’90s in work and life

It’s no secret that Gen Z is nostalgic. But what makes us so nostalgic, specifically for the 90s and early 2000s? What do we like so much about those eras, and what do they hold that we are missing from our lives now?
Twenty to 30 years ago, there were two key pillars of life that are highly enviable to Gen Z today:
No technology
We’re all frustrated with modern-day technology and social media, which have driven us to a constant state of busyness and diminished attention spans. Twenty to thirty years ago, people didn’t have cell phones, and life seemed better because of it.
In-person connection
After years of wearing sweatpants on Zoom, younger generations are hungry for in-person connection and structured, authentic experiences. In the 90s and 2000s, people were hanging out after work, asking each other out at the bar and talking to baristas.