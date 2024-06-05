Opinion

Gen Z and nostalgia—how the generation longs for the ’90s in work and life

Deprived during the pandemic and disillusioned with technology, we are embracing the experiences of a seemingly simpler time
By Caroline Albro. Published on June 05, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Election 2024—US Senate races dominate political ad spending

In “The Devil Wears Prada," Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs wore cute office outfits, answered the phone all day and met up with friends after work.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

It’s no secret that Gen Z is nostalgic. But what makes us so nostalgic, specifically for the 90s and early 2000s? What do we like so much about those eras, and what do they hold that we are missing from our lives now? 

Twenty to 30 years ago, there were two key pillars of life that are highly enviable to Gen Z today: 

No technology

We’re all frustrated with modern-day technology and social media, which have driven us to a constant state of busyness and diminished attention spans. Twenty to thirty years ago, people didn’t have cell phones, and life seemed better because of it.

In-person connection

After years of wearing sweatpants on Zoom, younger generations are hungry for in-person connection and structured, authentic experiences. In the 90s and 2000s, people were hanging out after work, asking each other out at the bar and talking to baristas.

Ad Age Gen Z Contributor Column

We welcome Gen Zers to submit fresh takes exploring Gen Z within the ad industry
Learn more here

A favorite Substack writer of mine, Emily of “Feed Me,” coined the term “corporate fetish,” which she describes as “when people glamorize the idea of an office—the water cooler conversations, getting dressed (actually dressed, dry-cleaner-pick-up dressed) for an 8-7 job, and spinning around in a desk chair.”

Corporate fetish is rooted in nostalgia. When I think of corporate fetish, I think of Andy Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada” or Jenna Rink in “13 Going on 30.” Growing up, I envied the lives and jobs of those characters, and even now, I admit that there’s a sliver of me who still wants their lives—putting on a cute outfit for the office, answering the phone all day and meeting up with friends at a bar after work. In my head, these films represent how things used to be, and it looks like things used to be much simpler.

I have noticed this trend toward cultivating nostalgic, physical, even corporate experiences in the choices of my Gen Z peer group. Let’s dive into some of them.

Fashion

As employers have increasingly required workers to return to the office in the last year or so, corporate fashion is back. Recently, Uniqlo has been doing well among Gen Z women, demonstrating their successful market fit during this return-to-office period. The brand strikes the right balance between professional and casual clothing, which is the unofficial dress code in most of today’s workplace environments.

More Gen Z Voices
Gen Z office happiness—how open workspaces can enable collaboration, autonomy and mental health
Sierra Mar Elia
Why Gen Z stereotypes aren't working—what marketers are doing wrong and how they can authentically connect
Taylor Orford
In the girl economy, marketers need to treat discerning Gen Z customers with respect
Aliya Gilmore

Luxury goods, including from Hermés and other brands, are also big among Gen Z. With the oldest members of Gen Z entering their late 20s, we’re starting to be able to afford luxury pieces, aided by our participation in the secondhand luxury market. Now that we’re headed back to the office and out for drinks, Gen Z is embracing corporate workwear and luxury goods again, leaning into the professional, composed, formal styles we haven’t worn for so long.  

When lots of young people are stuck in less-than-perfect jobs or are reluctant to return to the office, fashion can be a way to find control, individuality and joy in a job. With personal style comes a sense of control and power at work—control that is welcomed in an otherwise challenging life period for young people.

Media

We can also see the desire for a previous time in Gen Z cultural obsessions with film and television right now. “Sex and the City” is a constant topic of conversation among myself and my peers. While Carrie might not have had a traditional corporate job, her friends (particularly Miranda) live the quintessential ambitious, career-woman lifestyle that we also saw reflected in rom-coms during the time. Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte get dressed, go to work and go out for drinks after work. These shows represent a glamorous New York City lifestyle that Gen Z wishes to recreate to make the most of the traditional 9-5 office lifestyle.

40 under 40 entries are open

The final deadline for nominations is Aug. 2
Enter here

Location

My social media feed is skewed toward content about New York City, where I live, and I am seeing young people moving in droves to New York City. I think this trend can be attributed to a variety of reasons, including globalization and career opportunities, but there’s no doubt that the pandemic drove an influx of young people to the city. We became fed up with our childhood homes and suburban environments and craved an exciting, ambitious place. 

Plus, part of New York’s appeal is its corporate nature. I definitely had an idealized vision of taking the subway, swiping my badge at the office, getting coffee with a coworker, grabbing a Sweetgreen salad and chatting with friends over happy hour. This city has a strong corporate culture. Given the number of young people who live here or want to move here (despite its ridiculous cost of living), it’s clear that much of Gen Z also glamorizes this city’s corporatized, work-hard-play-hard culture. 

Gen Z was deprived of so much connection during the formative pandemic years, that now many of us are embracing all of the experiences—including the office—that we didn’t have for so long. Additionally, the current frustration among Gen Z with how the world works has led us to want things the way they used to be, evident in our fashion choices, media consumption and location preferences.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen here or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

In this article:

Author: Caroline Albro
Caroline Albro

Caroline Albro is associate marketing manager of brand at Intuit Mailchimp. She also writes Brand Baby, a weekly newsletter about brand marketing trends from a Gen Z perspective.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Election 2024—US Senate races dominate political ad spending

Election 2024—US Senate races dominate political ad spending
Advertising is failing Black professionals

Advertising is failing Black professionals
Crypto marketing—3 key consumer trends from the latest Harris Poll

Crypto marketing—3 key consumer trends from the latest Harris Poll
Brand disinformation—how marketers can prepare for narrative attacks

Brand disinformation—how marketers can prepare for narrative attacks
Agency-client relationships—why quality, not growth, is the key to long-term partnerships

Agency-client relationships—why quality, not growth, is the key to long-term partnerships
Marketing to the military community—why agencies need veterans on their team

Marketing to the military community—why agencies need veterans on their team
AI job fears—how employers can ease workplace anxiety and embrace innovation

AI job fears—how employers can ease workplace anxiety and embrace innovation
Advertising and social justice—how brands, agencies and activists can work for positive change

Advertising and social justice—how brands, agencies and activists can work for positive change