How the e-commerce transaction moment can be leveraged by brands

Here’s how brands can craft the right messaging to connect with consumers at that happy place to drive additional revenue and long-term loyalty:

Use first-party data to offer relevant offers

Once brands have decided to communicate with consumers at the most relevant moment, they must ensure that every message is clear and precise and feels like a natural continuation of the shopping conversation. Just placing any old ad at the end of a transaction won’t be enough to capitalize on shoppers’ happy feelings from buying something they’re excited about or to entice them to act on the offer. Instead, brands must present offers that are most relevant to each shopper.

A consumer who has just bought tickets to see their favorite band, for example, will likely be feeling ecstatic about having successfully nabbed the tickets—they usually sell out fast, after all—and so be more open to receiving additional offers in the moment, whether that’s parking for the concert or a great offer from a food delivery service. By making these offers at the right time and in the right way, brands can increase revenue by allowing consumers to easily redeem offers at a time when they are already happy about purchasing.

Connect on an emotional level—but not on social media

Offering messages that are relevant to each individual shopper isn’t the only way brands can tailor the shopping experience to be highly engaging and effective. Connecting with shoppers on an emotional level is the best way to take advantage of the happiness they’ll already feel from confirming their purchase. While many digital marketers are looking to engage consumers on social media or news sites, scrolling these sites can prompt feelings of uncertainty and frustration, feelings that are contrary to the joy shoppers are seeking when they make an e-commerce purchase. Since emotion is a key driver in decision making, brands are wise to harness the positive feelings shoppers have when ending their transactions by presenting messages right then that connect with consumers on a deeper level.

According to the Happiness Research Institute, new experiences form the happiest and strongest memories, so by leading with novel messaging and offers, brands can make a lasting impression. Likewise, many people feel strong connections to things from their past, so messaging involving looking back nostalgically can be just as powerful.

Express appreciation with a reward to build loyalty

Another great way for brands to ensure they’re fully leveraging the euphoria shoppers feel when making purchases is to offer small gestures of thanks. Expressing appreciation to customers through a free offer or reward after a transaction is a great way to build loyalty and increase order frequency and repeat purchases. During the transaction moment, customers will be riding the high of online shopping, so they’re primed to consider offers that can lead to even more positive experiences—such as getting to purchase something else at a discounted price or receiving a free gift.

By making offers more relevant to the individual customer or unlocking unique opportunities that will surprise and delight shoppers, brands can build new, positive memories that drive repeat purchases and lifetime value.

With today’s rising customer acquisition costs and an increased focus on retention, brands that make the most of the transaction moment by offering additional, highly relevant messages in that moment will fare better. Personalization, emotional depth and appreciation are all key to ensuring brand messages build on the positive feelings that come with purchasing online and make consumers want to further engage and act on additional revenue-generating offers.

High-quality journalism isn’t always free.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.