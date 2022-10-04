Opinion

How midterm political ad spending could hit a record $9 billion

Tight races and ballot initiatives lead to a surge in spending
By Steve Passwaiter. Published on October 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Dear brands—Hispanics are more than hard work and great fiestas

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D, on left) and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake (R) are running for governor in one of several tight and spendy races pushing up political media ad spending.

Credit: Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona

The surge of political ad dollars flowing to media has caused Kantar/CMAG to raise its spending estimate to $9 billion, which would be a new record for political dollars in a midterm election with respect to local broadcast TV, local cable TV/satellite, local OTT (over-the-top), Facebook, Google and radio. The new estimate tallies $4.6 billion for local broadcast TV, $1.4 billion for OTT, $1.5 billion for local cable TV/satellite, $1.2 billion for Facebook and Google and $300 million for local radio.

What’s causing this record spending? Close competition in the Senate and House. We’re 50/50 in the Senate, and the Democrats have a narrow nine-seat lead in the House. Money for ads can’t be spent unless there’s fundraising to support it, and both parties have maximized their prowess in recent years, adding digital components to their efforts. That’s opened the door for anyone that wants to donate at any level, and there are a lot of people that want to contribute based on what we’re seeing this year.

The two parties are airing ads with distinct subjects. Most Democratic ads highlight the dangers of the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court, cautioning what that could ultimately mean to reproductive rights if Republicans take Congress. For Republicans, ads focus on economic issues, blaming Democratic spending for the spike in inflation. Democrats also talk about inflation, but that’s being shaped by ads accusing corporations of price gouging and suggesting they are holding them accountable. There are also references to the recent legislation Democrats passed allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription prices, illustrating another way they are working to lower inflation.

Subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter

Sign up now for essential data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands
Click here

Where are all those ads going? The largest sum is going to California. It’s not being driven by the race for governor or U.S. Senator, but by the spending of two statewide ballot measures: Propositions 26 and 27. These measures deal with gambling and are, for the most part, well-funded by a mix of physical and online gambling entities. Props 26 and 27 along with a few other ballot measures account for $391 million of the $550 million to date spent in California. The Los Angeles market is leading the nation in political spending at $279 million; these ballot measures count for nearly 65% there.

Nearby, Arizona and Nevada are among the leaders in political spending in 2022. Both states have competitive races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor. Arizona’s governor’s chair is open since incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey (R) is term-limited. That tight contest is between the state’s current secretary of state, Katie Hobbs (D), and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake (R).

The two states also have tough U.S. Senate races with Democratic incumbents Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) taking on Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the Silver State. Many ads talking about border security, profligate spending, abortion rights and extremist views are on viewers’ screens in both states. Nevada has seen $269 million committed while Arizona trails slightly at $236 million. Las Vegas has $215 million of that total while Phoenix has tallied $190 million. The largest campaign spenders in both states are the Senate contests. Sen. Cortez Masto leads Nevada spenders at $31 million while Sen. Kelly leads in Arizona with $36 million.

For bigger political ad activity on the East Coast, you’d find yourself in either Georgia or Pennsylvania. Georgia is the second-most active state at $310 million. It’s led by the key Senate matchup between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former University of Georgia Heisman winner, Herschel Walker (R). This contest is pumping in $200 million, and we could see a runoff if neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. The governor’s race–a rematch between current Gov. Brian Kemp and 2018 Democratic standard bearer Stacey Abrams–has spent nearly $70 million. Pennsylvania has crossed the $300 million mark propelled by the contest for the open U.S. Senate seat between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and Dr. Mehmet Oz (R). This one started slow but has heated up in recent weeks as it approaches $200 million with Senate Leadership Fund (R), gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), and Senate Majority PAC (D) all within close range of the spending lead. The Republican candidate for governor has been a no-show on the airwaves thus far.

This heightened activity in these states and a handful of others will lead us to the presidential sweepstakes—which might begin about 10 minutes after this election is over. It could be historic if President Biden doesn’t run for reelection. That would mark the first time since 1968 that an incumbent president decided not to run and would give us another open primary in both parties.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here
More on the midterms
Midterm ad spending—California sports betting bill leads the way
Simon Dumenco
Midterm campaigns lead to ad boom for local TV stations
Simon Dumenco
PACs dominate U.S. House midterm ads, plus sports betting propositions boost spending in California
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Steve Passwaiter

Steve Passwaiter is VP/Growth and Strategy–Media Intelligence and CMAG.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Dear brands—Hispanics are more than hard work and great fiestas

Dear brands—Hispanics are more than hard work and great fiestas
Why agencies need to leave the office and broken work cultures behind

Why agencies need to leave the office and broken work cultures behind
Why Gen Z wants to be brand co-creators

Why Gen Z wants to be brand co-creators
Working through a recession—5 ways agencies can ensure sustainable growth

Working through a recession—5 ways agencies can ensure sustainable growth
Reaching Hispanic audiences—what boxing can teach marketers

Reaching Hispanic audiences—what boxing can teach marketers
Why brands need to embrace discomfort and lead the difficult conversations amid social, cultural and economic inequity

Why brands need to embrace discomfort and lead the difficult conversations amid social, cultural and economic inequity
Connecting with Hispanic consumers—how brands can communicate with authenticity

Connecting with Hispanic consumers—how brands can communicate with authenticity
Marketing in the metaverse—what science fiction can teach brands about Web3

Marketing in the metaverse—what science fiction can teach brands about Web3