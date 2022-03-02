How a Ukrainian agency’s brief changed from brand strategy to survival

A week earlier, I had relocated my family to Lviv. Some relatives thought that I was paranoid and that nothing would happen. But I had the experience of escaping with my mother through forests and minefields during a 2014 rocket attack on Luhansk by pro-Russian separatists. Then, too, no one believed there would be a real war. But with two children and a pregnant wife, I wanted to play it safe before returning to Kyiv to work.

A few months before that, our office uncorked champagne and celebrated the first London International Awards bronze in the history of Ukraine, several Epica Awards, distributed bonuses to employees in the agency’s first year and shared future plans. Though it’s been only five days since the Russian invasion, those moments seem like they were from a parallel reality or past life.

War changes everything instantly. Yesterday you produced global projects on how businesses can influence the environment and fight for awareness, sustainable values and tolerance. Today you are coming up with fanciful explanations for your daughter—these are salutes in honor of our trip, and not missiles that can kill us.

Now, after an hour-long trip to the Polish border, the children are happy but my wife is worried, especially considering that she is due in three months. Then another 10 hours in line, two hours to Krakow and we are safe again.

A new reality

This war put a new reality in front of everyone. Agency social projects that we were engaged in, such as upcycling merchandise for brands or helping a dog shelter, were replaced by social media projects for the military—three are aimed at deterring Russian aggression and aiding Ukraine, and four more briefs are being developed. There are no commercial projects at all. Ukrainian businesses have put communication on hold because people now have the task of surviving and repelling invading troops, not buying new sneakers or yogurt at a discount.

And how the Ukrainian creative industry will exist in the future— after what we hope is victory over the occupying forces—is a brief that has yet to be written.