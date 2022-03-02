How a Ukrainian agency’s brief changed from brand strategy to survival

When the Russian attack on Ukraine started, I was on a train returning to my family in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. I woke up at 5 a.m. as passengers were heatedly discussing how all Ukrainian cities were being bombed. I picked up the phone—there were many messages, including one from a friend who works in a Ukrainian ministry. She told me to take my children and pregnant wife to Poland because Russia had launched an invasion.
It felt like I was sinking into a surreal movie—not unlike eight years ago, when Russia started a war in Donbass, a region in southeastern Ukraine. I was sitting in a basement during that shelling, reading Remarque under the glow of a burning school outside my window. It was hard to believe that this is happening again—and now all over Ukraine.
The day before, I was in Kyiv, working on reviews for advertising companies, meeting with clients, giving a brand strategy presentation and awaiting the results of the tender from a large international client. We were also planning to take a day off, to relax as a team and have a picnic near the river. Even if hostilities escalated, we were sure it would not be direct bombing of the civilian population, that everything would somehow begin in stages—as threats rather than a massive bloody war.