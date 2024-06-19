Human-first marketing—why brands need to create lasting relationships with consumers

This exemplifies the powerful bond that can exist between creator and brand, transcending mere monetary interest.

Long-term collabs are the opportunity in a landscape saturated with brands splurging on one-off endorsements. Similarly, one can argue that following their favorite creator for an extended period and watching them grow every step of the way can mimic the feeling of a lasting friendship.

At their core, brands, creators and consumers are not particularly different. Aren’t we all just yearning to be relatable and/or related to? Long-term relationships where we grow with each other is one notable way of countering the neglect of human connection in digital marketing.

Points for personality

To me, there’s nothing that says “human” more than those sharing their distinct personalities for everyone to see. This desire for profound relationships is also evident in the content that is consistently performing well, according to Digitas Experience Audits. In the realm of social, we've evolved to a point where we’re seeking depth in a pool notorious for feeling shallow. Consumer demands and expectations are continuously shifting.

During the peak of Vine (RIP), I was an avid follower of Rickey Thompson, who has since transitioned into an actor, model and prominent creator. What drew me to him? He had a mere 6 seconds to make me laugh, and he nailed it every time. Simple as that.