Human-first marketing—why brands need to create lasting relationships with consumers

3 strategies for connecting in a transactional digital world
By Mila Antin. Published on June 19, 2024.
In today’s digital era, marketing often deprives consumers of meaningful human connections. How can humanity lead the way instead of falling through the cracks in the social landscape? By relying on three elements: realness, relationships built over time and unique personalities.

Real recognizes real

I recently noticed a pattern in my own consumer habits, where I subconsciously swipe away from brands prioritizing AI influencers and quick hits over real relationships.

Even within social platforms, my generation has a growing disdain for apps that make us feel like we’re losing our realness to cosplay a highly curated version of ourselves. 

As a social strategist, I infuse more elements of humanity into my work because, in an industry where our messages influence consumer behavior, we each bear a responsibility. I’ve determined mine is to reignite the flame of human connection, which has been diminished by our obsession with the blue light.

Obit for one-off partnerships

One-off brand x creator partnerships are becoming obsolete while long-term brand x creator partnerships are just getting started. One-offs can often feel transactional—is a brand and creator truly able to forge a genuine bond through one post? According to Forbes, it’s easier for a brand to integrate itself into the daily life of the creator if they work closely together over time. Relational will always trump transactional. 

Athletes were among the first creators to prove that enduring partnerships yield greater rewards. Take Steph Curry and Under Armour: When Nike botched Curry's 2013 contract renewal by both mispronouncing his name and using a slide with Kevin Durant's name, UA seized a golden opportunity.

Curry’s first Under Armour contract paid him $4 million per year; his current contract is worth $214 million and includes an equity stake in the company. In 2020, Under Armour announced a new brand in partnership with Curry called the Curry Brand, with purpose built into the bottom line. By 2022 the partnership’s community impact efforts included refurbishing 10 courts, training 2,500 coaches, supporting 77 programs and impacting more than 72,000 youth athletes.

This exemplifies the powerful bond that can exist between creator and brand, transcending mere monetary interest.

Long-term collabs are the opportunity in a landscape saturated with brands splurging on one-off endorsements. Similarly, one can argue that following their favorite creator for an extended period and watching them grow every step of the way can mimic the feeling of a lasting friendship.

At their core, brands, creators and consumers are not particularly different. Aren’t we all just yearning to be relatable and/or related to? Long-term relationships where we grow with each other is one notable way of countering the neglect of human connection in digital marketing. 

Points for personality

To me, there’s nothing that says “human” more than those sharing their distinct personalities for everyone to see. This desire for profound relationships is also evident in the content that is consistently performing well, according to Digitas Experience Audits. In the realm of social, we've evolved to a point where we’re seeking depth in a pool notorious for feeling shallow. Consumer demands and expectations are continuously shifting. 

During the peak of Vine (RIP), I was an avid follower of Rickey Thompson, who has since transitioned into an actor, model and prominent creator. What drew me to him? He had a mere 6 seconds to make me laugh, and he nailed it every time. Simple as that.

Recently, I had the pleasure of hearing Thompson speak at a panel where he shared that, despite the ever-evolving landscape, the one thing he refuses to change is his humorous approach because people crave personality.

So do brands. Even high-fashion brands want this type of representation because it's not just about filming great content; you've got to be able to talk the talk too. I love that Rickey treats his socials like his personal diary or a casual FaceTime with a cousin—intimate and entertaining—because realness is what his audiences consistently respond to. Honestly, humans can never be too real nowadays. 

Don't get left behind

Social media comes with a lot of pressure, but brands, creators and consumers alike are discovering ways to highlight more elements of humanity. Focusing on authenticity, building relationships that establish a shared brand-consumer narrative and leaning into distinct and quirky human personalities are powerful strategies. Despite our inevitable trajectory toward greater technological advancement, even screens can’t suppress our innate longing for human connection. So, here’s my hot take: Channel your inner human or get swiped away.

