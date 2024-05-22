Opinion

Inclusive marketing—why the demise of diversity is stifling creative innovation

The absence of diverse decision-makers has led to campaigns that fail to resonate with target audiences
By Pepper Miller. Published on May 22, 2024.
The marketing industry must go beyond lip service to genuinely embrace diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

I’m stunned, frustrated and confused by the marketing industry’s rejection of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives. As a Black American consumer market researcher deeply ingrained in the ever-evolving realm of consumer culture, I’ve witnessed how the marketing industry prides itself on innovation, creativity and staying ahead of the curve. Yet, in a world where inclusion should be nonnegotiable, we find ourselves in an industry paralyzed by fear, where a lack of insights and creative stagnation stifles innovation.

Following George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter protests, those of us in Black consumer marketing thought we were about to have a breakthrough. We watched and listened to business leaders scramble to be in the “not me” camp when finger-pointing emerged toward diversity cop-outs. We saw ads in prominent media that included signatures of CEOs and chief marketing officers who promised to beef up diversity programs and invest in Black consumer research, marketing, Black-owned businesses and Black-owned media.

Yet today, it’s a different story.

The June 2023 Supreme Court ruling limiting the use of affirmative action in college admissions sparked a reactionary trend among many business leaders, which led to the firing of DEIB chiefs and the swift dismantling of DEIB initiatives.

Despite diverse communities' growing influence and contributions to the U.S. economy and culture, this shift reflects a mindset akin to the fear of losing out (FOLO)—the belief that for one kind to thrive, the “other” must suffer. Walter Geer III, VML North America’s chief creative officer, puts this mindset into perspective.

“The biggest threat that we are facing in this industry … is essentially bias,” Geer said.

“When you look across the space … the majority of the time, when people think we’re asking for opportunity at the table, they think we’re trying to take something from them, when in fact, tables can be expanded,” Greer said. “There’s this fear that we want what’s theirs, and that’s not the case. It’s about a fair opportunity and a fair chance to sit at those tables and make those decisions.”

Greer is spot-on. The absence of diverse voices at decision-making tables has led to campaigns that miss the mark and fail to resonate with the audiences they aim to reach. It also perpetuates harmful stereotypes, reinforces biases and erases our experiences from our individual and collective narratives.

A glaring manifestation of this resistance is the superficial approach to inclusion, or “lazy tokenism.” There has been a noticeable uptick in campaigns featuring mixed-race couples against the stark absence of same-ethnic race and same-sex couples. Tone-deaf campaigns and culturally insensitive messaging add to the growing list of marketing blunders.

While confidentiality agreements prevent me from disclosing specific brand names, I can offer examples from my experience as a consultant where I identified similar issues. Before its revamp, one ad originally depicted aerial views and close shots of Black people working in the fields in Africa.

The popular swap-out method, where brands replace white actors with Black actors in the name of innovation, often backfires. For instance, a white whimsical character was swapped for a Black male. Still, the resulting commercial portrayed the Black man in a negative stereotype, unnoticed by the white account and creative team. They saw both characters as whimsical, ignoring that Black men are key influencers of coolness in America and beyond. Simply swapping actors without addressing deeper biases or systemic ones is merely a cosmetic change, not a substantive one.

Another example is how a luxury fashion magazine with good intentions alienated Black women globally. The magazine intended to highlight its first-ever cover with several African models. However, ineffective lighting significantly darkened the models’ medium-to-dark complexions. None of the models wore natural hairstyles; they were dressed in black and wore somber facial expressions. This depiction clashed with African culture, which celebrates natural hair, color and joy.

It’s no wonder that blunders and missteps continue. Behind the scenes, the statistics paint a grim picture of representation in market research and advertising. For decades, ethnic groups have been poorly represented in these industries, with minimal progress over the years.

A 2020 4A’s study among 165 agencies representing more than 40,000 employees, as reported by Forbes, found that employment stats of Black and African American employees make up just 5.8% of the industry, while 8.68% identify as Hispanic or Latinx, 10.7% as Asian/Asian American, 4.23% as “other” and 70.51% as white or Caucasian. 

Similarly, bleak ethnic representation numbers among market research workers were reported by online recruitment service Zippia this past April:

  • White, 67.6%
  • Hispanic or Latino, 12.4%
  • Asian, 9.6%
  • Black or African American, 5.2%
  • Unknown, 5.0%

Moreover, as certain political factions are erasing history and whitewashing the realities of America's past, the marketing industry's silence is deafening.

By failing to understand history’s impact on our society and refusing to engage in meaningful dialogue about race, identity and representation, business leaders are complicit in shutting out diverse voices, perspectives and experiences rich with insights that can lead to strategies that reach broader audiences.

The marketing industry must go beyond lip service to genuinely embrace diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. It isn't just a checkbox, but the catalyst for groundbreaking innovation, boundless creativity, and unparalleled profitability. The industry must move beyond fears and token gestures and commit to meaningful change that reflects humanity’s rich tapestry. Only then can we unlock strategic and creative potential and celebrate a genuinely inclusive marketing world.

Pepper Miller

Pepper Miller is a consumer market researcher and author of “Let Me Explain Black Again: Exploring Blind Spots and Black Insights for Marketing and Understanding Black Culture and Perspectives.”

