Inclusive marketing—why the demise of diversity is stifling creative innovation

I’m stunned, frustrated and confused by the marketing industry’s rejection of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives. As a Black American consumer market researcher deeply ingrained in the ever-evolving realm of consumer culture, I’ve witnessed how the marketing industry prides itself on innovation, creativity and staying ahead of the curve. Yet, in a world where inclusion should be nonnegotiable, we find ourselves in an industry paralyzed by fear, where a lack of insights and creative stagnation stifles innovation.
Following George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter protests, those of us in Black consumer marketing thought we were about to have a breakthrough. We watched and listened to business leaders scramble to be in the “not me” camp when finger-pointing emerged toward diversity cop-outs. We saw ads in prominent media that included signatures of CEOs and chief marketing officers who promised to beef up diversity programs and invest in Black consumer research, marketing, Black-owned businesses and Black-owned media.
Yet today, it’s a different story.
The June 2023 Supreme Court ruling limiting the use of affirmative action in college admissions sparked a reactionary trend among many business leaders, which led to the firing of DEIB chiefs and the swift dismantling of DEIB initiatives.