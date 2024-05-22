Inclusive marketing—why the demise of diversity is stifling creative innovation

Despite diverse communities' growing influence and contributions to the U.S. economy and culture, this shift reflects a mindset akin to the fear of losing out (FOLO)—the belief that for one kind to thrive, the “other” must suffer. Walter Geer III, VML North America’s chief creative officer, puts this mindset into perspective.

“The biggest threat that we are facing in this industry … is essentially bias,” Geer said.

“When you look across the space … the majority of the time, when people think we’re asking for opportunity at the table, they think we’re trying to take something from them, when in fact, tables can be expanded,” Greer said. “There’s this fear that we want what’s theirs, and that’s not the case. It’s about a fair opportunity and a fair chance to sit at those tables and make those decisions.”

Greer is spot-on. The absence of diverse voices at decision-making tables has led to campaigns that miss the mark and fail to resonate with the audiences they aim to reach. It also perpetuates harmful stereotypes, reinforces biases and erases our experiences from our individual and collective narratives.

A glaring manifestation of this resistance is the superficial approach to inclusion, or “lazy tokenism.” There has been a noticeable uptick in campaigns featuring mixed-race couples against the stark absence of same-ethnic race and same-sex couples. Tone-deaf campaigns and culturally insensitive messaging add to the growing list of marketing blunders.