Limited-time offer marketing strategy—what brands need to do this fall

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of U.S. adults agree that fall offerings (i.e. seasonal flavors or packaging) are fun. This number increases to 84% for parents with children under the age of 18, showing that fall-inspired consumerism is a family affair—a chance for parents and children to bond over products such as pumpkin spice latte or Pillsbury’s classic Halloween Shape sugar cookies. Similarly, more than four in five (82%) parents of children under the age of 18 are at least somewhat excited about fall-themed products.

Excitement leads to expenditure. More than eight in 10 (85%) parents of children under the age of 18 report that they are likely to purchase a limited-time offering this fall.

However, brands cannot take consumer excitement for granted. The link between excitement and expenditure is not inevitable if companies fail to demonstrate added value or set the wrong price point. Especially in today’s inflationary economy, consumers are more price-conscious and risk-averse than before, so prices need to be determined strategically and after considerable market research has taken place. Brands can’t get lazy about their fall lineups.

It also may be a mistake to artificially extend the “fall season” for the sake of capturing more sales. When consumers begin to perceive fall products as corporate money grabs, those sales may never come. If priced too high, most U.S. adults would not go out of their way to purchase them.

This could be due to brands releasing such products too early or customers viewing them as out of fashion. Three in five (60%) U.S. adults agree that brands release fall products too soon, while more than half (56%) say they are played out as companies tap into potential that has been tapped already—and then some.