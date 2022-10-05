Limited-time offer marketing strategy—what brands need to do this fall

Fall is here and American brands are planning accordingly, leveraging limited-time offerings to retain existing customers and attract new ones.
There is perhaps no fall-themed product quite like Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte. For many Americans, the beloved beverage signals the official arrival of autumn, even though it’s technically released in late summer. Since pumpkin spice latte was launched in 2003, more than 600 million cups have been sold, and the drink continues to drive people to Starbucks today. Tens of millions of additional sold cups are expected in 2022.
Of course, Starbucks isn’t alone. Pumpkin-themed products also increase foot traffic to Dunkin’ and other competitors. Each year, at least $500 million is spent on pumpkin spice-flavored items alone in the United States.
That’s the quantitative component. Qualitatively, fall-themed limited-time offerings lead to elevated levels of excitement about shopping writ large, as consumers treat fall like a daily holiday. There is a palpable love for fall-themed offerings in the crisp autumn air, according to recent research from The Harris Poll.