Marketing to Gen X—3 challenges every brand must overcome

Gen X might be having a moment. Its ability to keep rolling with the punches has been heralded, Gen X influencers are center stage and Gen X’s spending power is being noticed: They spend more on everything but health care than all other age cohorts.
But before rolling out your “Let’s sell to Gen X,” campaign, we need to confront the fact that this is going to be hard. With a little bit of psychology, though, we can help overcome some of the biggest challenges.
Challenge 1: Gen X is a tribe
Current norms (and their own experience as parents) have given Gen Xers a shared survival story. As kids, Gen Xers didn’t realize the abandonment messages that emerged from the housekeys around their necks, the existential threat created by watching brains portrayed as fried eggs, emaciated children staring at them between Voltron episodes, the mysterious and terrifying AIDS epidemic and the reminders that they could be kidnapped every time they put milk on their cereal. But they see it now. That was weird.
Accordingly, Gen Xers now connect over what they have survived: As influencer Kelly Manno writes in her bio, “Older than Google. Jarts survivor. Raised on hose water and neglect. Proud owner of zero participation trophies.”