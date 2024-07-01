Opinion

Marketing to Gen X—3 challenges every brand must overcome

Despite its tribal nature and shared toughness, Gen X will be uncomfortable if you make it a “thing”
By Cait Lamberton. Published on July 01, 2024.
To speak to Gen X, you have to find Gen X voices—members of our tribe of survivors.

Credit: Adobe Stock

Gen X might be having a moment. Its ability to keep rolling with the punches has been heralded, Gen X influencers are center stage and Gen X’s spending power is being noticed: They spend more on everything but health care than all other age cohorts.

But before rolling out your “Let’s sell to Gen X,” campaign, we need to confront the fact that this is going to be hard. With a little bit of psychology, though, we can help overcome some of the biggest challenges.

Challenge 1:  Gen X is a tribe

Current norms (and their own experience as parents) have given Gen Xers a shared survival story. As kids, Gen Xers didn’t realize the abandonment messages that emerged from the housekeys around their necks, the existential threat created by watching brains portrayed as fried eggs, emaciated children staring at them between Voltron episodes, the mysterious and terrifying AIDS epidemic and the reminders that they could be kidnapped every time they put milk on their cereal. But they see it now. That was weird.

Accordingly, Gen Xers now connect over what they have survived: As influencer Kelly Manno writes in her bio, “Older than Google. Jarts survivor. Raised on hose water and neglect. Proud owner of zero participation trophies.” 

Shared survival stories create tribes. Sociologists point out how much people need these kinds of groups in modern societies. Tribes allow us recognition, ritual, a shared language and a social and psychological place to call home. 

But you can’t get into a tribe unless you share their story. If you weren’t there, you’re out.

So what does this mean for marketers? As much as Gen X-ers love younger voices (for example, many Gen X-ers are devoted Swifties), they’re not going to be persuaded by tribe outsiders. What they have to say just isn’t relevant. To speak to Gen X, you have to find Gen X voices. Those people, we’ll see as in the tribe of survivors. And those people, we’ll trust.

Challenge 2: Gen X doesn’t need you

Marketing often succeeds by responding to basic human needs, such as those outlined by psychologist Abraham Maslow. But some of the most basic needs—those related to survival, belonging and esteem—are going to be tough to trigger for Gen Xers. 

Also read: Reaching Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennials—key differences marketers need to know

Consider survival. Gen Xers have reason to believe they’ll survive. Jobs at dot coms exploded in a bubble. Gen X found other stuff to do. Retirement investments were decimated by market crashes. It’s OK. They’ve got time. There are wars going on? Meh. Cold war came, cold war went. Still here. On top of this, technological changes have come at a blinding pace. Gen X switched from rotary to flip to smartphone. Figured it out. No big deal. 

Given this, Gen X might be antifragile, in Taleb’s words. Amid all this uncertainty and change, Gen X managed to grow up, get stronger and become more robust rather than being destroyed by it. So potential threats of change aren’t going to motivate us. We can already adapt to what’s coming—with or without your product.

Moving up Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, we can consider whether marketers can speak to needs for esteem and acceptance. There’s also reason to expect that marketing won’t play the same role in meeting these needs as for other cohorts. Developmentally, Gen Xers formed their sense of social identity without nearly as much marketing-driven engagement as younger generations. Marketing influence was something to be skeptical about, not entertainment. And they don’t buy the idea that platforms or influencers can tell them who they are now either.

So what’s left? In Maslow’s hierarchy, there’s a need that persists after peoples’ survival, connection and esteem needs have been met: self-actualization. That’s what you can market to Gen X-ers about. Gen X-ers want to create something, grow something, learn something or build something. Maybe that’s in part why social media posts by Gen X-ers are 75% longer than posts made by Gen Z and millennials and why Gen X-ers show such a high interest in things such as gardening, DIY projects and cultural and culinary activities.

Challenge 3: Once you focus on them, you’ve blown it

The minute you start talking about Gen X as a defined “target market,” you’ve missed the point. Despite its tribal nature and shared toughness, Gen X is going to be uncomfortable if you make it a “thing.” That kind of talk is for millennials.

So, if you want to market to Gen Xers, for God’s sake, don’t tell them. Do not make YouTube videos, have conferences or write books. Just slip your product into reruns of “The Karate Kid.” Co-brand with the Goonies. Lay some hair metal in behind your next campaign.

As a Gen X-er, I’ll tell you a secret: We’ll hear you, but we won’t make a big deal of it. We’ll tap our feet, do the side-to-side dance, and when you’re not looking, we might make you part of our lives.

Or not. Whatever.

Cait Lamberton, marketing professor at The Wharton School, wearing a black turtleneck and smiling in front of a brown wood-paneled wall.
Cait Lamberton

Cait Lamberton is the Alberto I. Duran President’s Distinguished Professor of Marketing at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and author of the book “Marketplace Dignity: Transforming How We Engage with Customers Across Their Journey.” She is also a proud member of Generation X. 

