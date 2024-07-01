Marketing to Gen X—3 challenges every brand must overcome

Shared survival stories create tribes. Sociologists point out how much people need these kinds of groups in modern societies. Tribes allow us recognition, ritual, a shared language and a social and psychological place to call home.

But you can’t get into a tribe unless you share their story. If you weren’t there, you’re out.

So what does this mean for marketers? As much as Gen X-ers love younger voices (for example, many Gen X-ers are devoted Swifties), they’re not going to be persuaded by tribe outsiders. What they have to say just isn’t relevant. To speak to Gen X, you have to find Gen X voices. Those people, we’ll see as in the tribe of survivors. And those people, we’ll trust.

Challenge 2: Gen X doesn’t need you

Marketing often succeeds by responding to basic human needs, such as those outlined by psychologist Abraham Maslow. But some of the most basic needs—those related to survival, belonging and esteem—are going to be tough to trigger for Gen Xers.

Consider survival. Gen Xers have reason to believe they’ll survive. Jobs at dot coms exploded in a bubble. Gen X found other stuff to do. Retirement investments were decimated by market crashes. It’s OK. They’ve got time. There are wars going on? Meh. Cold war came, cold war went. Still here. On top of this, technological changes have come at a blinding pace. Gen X switched from rotary to flip to smartphone. Figured it out. No big deal.

Given this, Gen X might be antifragile, in Taleb’s words. Amid all this uncertainty and change, Gen X managed to grow up, get stronger and become more robust rather than being destroyed by it. So potential threats of change aren’t going to motivate us. We can already adapt to what’s coming—with or without your product.