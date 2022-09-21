Marketing to Hispanic consumers—why culturally relevant ads and content are important

One size does not fit all

Advertisers need to see beyond demographics and understand the nuances of Hispanic consumers to create campaigns that speak to them authentically. The Hispanic audience is not a monolith, and certainly not one-size-fits-all.

Hispanics have diverse cultural values

There are many perspectives, backgrounds and cultural nuances to consider when speaking to these communities. Marketers need to understand these values to create better advertising campaigns that connect with these audiences.

Hispanic adults are more likely than non-multicultural adults to say they want to identify with “mainstream” creatives more. Advertisements that authentically depict cultural creative elements that convey a deep understanding of Hispanic consumers can be more compelling and impactful since they’re more relatable.

Marketers can even reach Hispanic audiences on a more granular level by focusing on where they reside since geographic location plays a big role in influencing the cultural differences among Hispanic communities.

Hispanics use language differently

Not all Hispanic audiences speak Spanish. The truth is that this consumer segment tends to combine and transition between Spanish and English in their daily lives or speak English exclusively.

In 2019, the Pew Research Center reported that 72% of Latinos ages 5 and older spoke English proficiently, so we can deduce that Hispanic consumers aren’t necessarily needing to be targeted with ads in Spanish to be impacted.