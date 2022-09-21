Marketing to Hispanic consumers—why culturally relevant ads and content are important

In fact, Hispanic consumers are likely to utilize both languages at home, the combination of Spanish and English is commonly known as “Spanglish.” Although Spanglish is technically not an official language anywhere, its use is growing more and more. Spanish Academy estimates that approximately 40 million people in the U.S. use Spanglish.
"Spanglish" is an intimate experience amongst the Hispanic community. When brands invest the time to understand the combined language and showcase it as part of their brand story, they create a stronger tie with the audience as it is heard and understood.
Hispanics are a relatively young demographic
Hispanic consumers are relatively young, digitally savvy and culturally motivated. Those younger than 18 make up 35% of the demographic in the United States and those younger than 34 make up 58% However, only 10% of respondents to the Hispanic Perception Study respondents accurately estimated how young the Hispanic segment is in today's population.
This lack of knowledge about the age of Hispanic consumers can result in bias and misinterpretations when carrying out campaigns focused on this audience.
Brands must incorporate Hispanic marketing for long-term growth
With 62.1 million Hispanics living in the U.S., representing 19% of the population, this audience is transforming demographics and culture by their increasing contributions to the economy. However, there are still significant gaps between advertisers and these consumers. Brands must incorporate Hispanic marketing practices into their core business to create relevant messages that consider cultural diversity to guarantee long-term growth. Through these efforts, we can push for substantial change in accurately depicting Hispanic audiences with the authenticity that resonates in meaningful ways across all markets.