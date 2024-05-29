Marketing to the military community—why agencies need veterans on their team

Our work and life in the military offer a unique set of skills and experiences that transfer directly into advertising.

It’s easy to say that we work well on teams to accomplish the mission, but my specifically foundational experience on that web series illustrates it well.

I had moved to Los Angeles out of film school and applied for hundreds of gigs, getting one single hit for an unpaid production assistant position in the assistant director department.

When I showed up to the interview, I expected to meet a few grizzled old producers. Instead, I met three guys around my age (I was 25 at the time). Two of the guys were the co-producers, co-writers and co-leads of the show. The third was the unit production manager.

After a short interview that ended with them triple-confirming I understood this gig was in fact unpaid, the unit production manager tossed a book on the table in front of me that would walk me through the hierarchy and responsibilities of the department. I started the next day, and the schedule had us building the set for the following three days before shooting eight episodes over the course of the 15 days after that.

I took the book home (a family friend’s guest room 45 minutes south of town). I’d be supporting three assistant directors—one tasked with production paperwork; another managing talent, hair, makeup, and wardrobe; and a third working with the director of photography to ensure each shot is accomplished on time and to the director’s satisfaction.

I skimmed the rest of the book. Simple support role. Piece of cake.

I showed up the next morning and discovered all three assistant directors had quit. The producers were terrified and asked me if they thought I could be the only assistant director on the production.

“It doesn’t really seem like we have a choice, does it?” I asked.

We built sets for the next few days, and I devoured the book.