6 ways to harness Gen Z’s intensity at work

Avoid phrases such as “We don’t have time to do this right now.” You always have time to tell them that “we will go through this feedback later, but right now we have to keep going.” A small difference, but it shows support while keeping pace.

Let their ideas move through the agency, even if not fully formed

You can teach people how to make good ideas only if you let them hit the light. Even if it’s a bad idea, take a moment to look at it and examine why it wouldn’t work. Provide constructive feedback and have someone senior take a look, too—and make this approach part of the culture. Gen Zers have many ideas, but they are mostly uncut gems—the more ideas are stress-tested, the sooner they will get there.

Recognize that emotions can run high in creative fields

We need to talk more about the emotional overdrive in the advertising industry. We’ve lived through almost a decade of hyper-activism running through almost every type of advertising. It has been injected into everything from fast food to insurance.

Gen Zers are particularly passionate about activism as it allows them to put personal purpose into their work and make sense of the world. But, as with any of us with such ideas, they are emotionally invested. When these ideas are slapped down, it hurts twice as hard. Any kind of activism where you feel people can make a difference is emotionally draining, so let’s respect that. And if it’s the client rejecting their idea, be empathetic too, with a supportive debrief afterward.

Foster collaboration but don’t ignore competition

First, be realistic about competition; it exists. Young creatives will earn promotions if they have good ideas—and can’t all move up at the same time. Equally, encourage them to put their hands up and acknowledge who did the work. Members of Gen Z can be shy about plugging their involvement, which comes from a place of social anxiety and a lack of self-confidence.