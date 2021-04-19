Opinion: The future of work includes burnout—unless agencies invest in their people
The future of work in any industry has yet to solidify, just as the pandemic has yet to truly come to an end. With vaccination numbers on the rise and decreased case numbers, the long-awaited return to life—personal and professional—seems near.
However, the way of working as we knew it pre-pandemic is no more. We’re not looking to return to normal but to return to better. Remote work has achieved its own place in everyday business and is seen by several organizations as a way to optimize workflow, building out more diverse teams across states and countries and evolving into a more flexible model.
The trend of defining the future of work comes from the industry’s desire to anticipate how to maximize productivity in a nebulous environment. After a year of complex unpredictability, it is unsurprising that many are eager to map out what can, or should, be expected. But in doing so, one critical factor that has been a byproduct of pandemic-induced work norms is being overlooked in the process: burnout. And we all recognize it’s unsustainable and needs to be addressed.
From The New York Times to The Atlantic, employee burnout is well documented and impacting the nation in profound and different ways. Some are experiencing issues with concentration, enthusiasm and purpose toward everyday life. Others are grappling with loss—loss of health, of loved ones, of sense of self. In the midst of a work life that has been confined to screens that rarely shut off, when considering the future of work in the context of methods being used now, the blueprint is inherently flawed. At the very least, productivity and quality of work is compromised in this context.
In the interest of productivity, we must invest in new ways of working that benefit the people that do great work—not the work itself—so that they can continue. According to NordVPN Teams, people are working on average 2.5 additional hours per week since the pandemic. In the past, people embraced their time off with vacations and experiences to refresh and recharge. However, the pandemic shifted time off to shorter durations and staycations that have not allowed people to fully unplug. There is an ever-present level of anxiety that needs to be addressed.
Putting employees first = productivity
When anticipating how to best invest in this new reality, consider how your business defines and plugs productivity. On the surface, productivity generally looks like deadlines being met, healthy client relationships and strong business outcomes. Beneath the surface, where the work really happens, productivity is a result of new policies or offerings that put employees first.
COVID-19 posed numerous challenges in the past year, but its impact may have presented this industry with an opportunity to reinvent culture and reshape how people are supported. It’s worth noting that 44% of employees working remotely say their mental health has declined in the past year. There is no formula for pursuing the best way forward in offering new ways of working. In fact, these offerings will—and should—look different depending on the type of business. However, universally, they should reflect a company’s ever-changing culture and commitment to its people.
LinkedIn recently gave nearly its entire team a week of PTO, citing the need to prioritize the wellness and health of its people so they had the chance to recharge. For onboarding employees, there were conversations about practicing healthy habits, such as nutrition, hydration and rest. While the company doesn’t claim to have all the answers, it is setting a powerfully positive example of what innovative solutions look like for their team.
To find a pulse on what the near future should look like for the business, start by asking your employees. Conduct a survey with your people on which new ways of working, adapted in the past year, are making better results possible. Ask how life at work, wherever work is happening, could be improved. Answers to these needs can offer a range of customized responses for your organization that outweigh the sweeping trends that might not fit your specific business needs. From there, you have the opportunity to co-create solutions with your team.
These solutions may include a reduction in physical office space, integrating a hybrid of remote work and work-in-office options or investing in new talent and in new geographies. The opportunities are endless as you reimagine what’s possible and address the barriers supporting your team. For example, I leverage live polling in team meetings to get input on expectations and changes from people and openly share the feedback. The goal is to ensure we create the optimal environment for the employees that are impacted.
Simply put, the future of work is one with a smarter understanding of what people need to consistently perform at their best. Great output always follows.