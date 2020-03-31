Opinion: Stunts can help TV reach new stay-at-home audiences
Movie studios, television studios and production companies are shuttering production, delaying premiere dates and restricting employee travel. As a result, advertising revenues at cable and broadcast channels, especially from the most affected verticals such as travel and tourism, are about to dent overall channel revenues—leaving cable channels with more promo time than they know what to do with.
This, after a decade of dwindling ad units, when programmers were lucky to squeeze out even 30 seconds per hour for a brand spot.
While binge-viewing is still the preferred method of viewership for most Americans, if there is no production the binge will go dry—fast. We’ve all experienced what it’s like to crush a new series over a weekend, watching until our eyes bled. What happens when you’ve exhausted the algorithm by Tuesday?
OTT services will eventually run out of fresh content. But this is an opportunity for traditional linear channels to re-context existing material to drive tune-in and to add value for their ad partners with innovative integrated marketing activations that will help keep brands alive during the crisis. The good news is, they already know how to do it.
For years programming stunts on cable and broadcast television were an easy way to take advantage of library content and in-window/in-license shows and series to create themed, value-add blocks that were customized for advertisers. They peppered the schedules of nearly every broadcast and cable channel and were so popular that they threw off hosted franchises like “Dinner and a Movie.” FX even started as a hosted network of library content from a faux café. And it’s not as if stunts don’t exist today; they do, with great success such as “Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas,” and others. But they’re not the commonplace programming maneuver they once were.
Stunts—particularly hosted stunts, wraps, and interstitials using celebrity and network talent—are quick to come up with, cheap and easy to produce, and will have a whole new life online with social media marketing that they didn’t have in the 1990s and 2000s.
In the early 2000s it was normal to be asked to dress up as a Cupid and appear in 24 pieces of custom content for a two-week Valentine’s themed stunt like “Days of Love & Lust” on VH1. I know: I wore a diaper on national television in spots aired so often I got recognized on the street.
With coronavirus forcing people to stay home, work from home and cancel group events, linear cable and broadcast television have a chance to grab eyeballs they wouldn’t normally get in today’s fragmented media landscape. Add in what is becoming routinized news viewing—to get daily, even hourly coronavirus updates and election night results—and you have what could be a whole new viewer experience and cadence for a population that has never actually watched live television with any regularity. Not to mention access to younger viewers whose viewing habits have never been studied during a crisis like this.
Cabin fever is a real thing. And when the kids are home from school for three months at a time, there are no bad ideas.
The programming scheduling options are endless: Vertically stacked programming marathons. Horizontally stripped, syndication-style scheduling. Celebrity-hosted marathons. Celebrity-hosted interstitials and wraps. And the tune-in strategy is highly promotable on social, particularly with the use of celebrity talent.
Integrated marketing departments at television networks have a long tradition of pulling together innovative programming ideas for their ad partners to underwrite for maximum viewer engagement. And, when push comes to shove, they also know how to get creative and find the right series, show or movie to reverse-engineer into a cobranded opportunity.
But travel and tourism aren’t the only ad verticals that can get involved. You can’t leave home? Then transform your home with DIY transformation projects sponsored by Home Depot or Lowe’s. Create summer vacations for your kids, teens, college friends from your family rooms, bedrooms, respectively. A getaway weekend at home for young adults with any number sponsored by any number of ad verticals.
For brands getting beat up during the crisis, cobranding stunts by providing production dollars, ad units and other support is a great, cost-effective way to stay relevant in a challenging time.
The key is to get creative and help brand partners keep their equity alive during what could be one of the most challenging times in television—not to mention human—history.