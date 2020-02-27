Opinion: Why ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (and porn) represents the future of content
When “Sonic the Hedgehog” opened on Valentine’s Day, it was more than just the latest big-budget bet from a media company trying to create the next big franchise. Instead, given how it topped the box office, it might also be a harbinger of what the future holds for content consumption.
Back in April when the first trailer for the film dropped, fans of the video game immediately took to social media to voice their disgust with the title character’s design (ie, creepy human teeth). And within a few days, Paramount Pictures announced that they would go back and redesign Sonic, forcing the film’s release to be pushed by several months.
This was just the latest–and most successful–example of fan backlash in popular culture. Whether it’s petitions to have the “Game of Thrones” finale remade, or the “Not My Star Wars” movement in response to “The Last Jedi,” or the heralding of a fabled “Snyder cut” of “Justice League” that Ben Affleck just confirmed exists and fans are still demanding to see, it has become common place for fans to come together to demand the exact version of mainstream content they want to see.
How did we get to a world where more than a million people can demand that a giant movie studio remake something that cost more than $100 million to make?
Undoubtedly this is due to the fact that consumers have become conditioned by “personalized” digital media to expect content not for someone like them, but for them specifically. When content proliferates to the point of delivering against any and every niche, things meant for the mainstream (even comic books and space operas) are always going to disappoint.
Obsessed with video games and hip-hop? Rapper Mega Ran can deliver on both your obsession at once. Dying for a gay remake of Pride and Prejudice set entirely on Fire Island? It’s coming to Quibi later this year! Want to watch monthly videos of someone painting miniatures in their home? You can subscribe to Ben Komets on Patreon.
In fact, Patreon is one of a host of emerging platforms and technologies that are enabling creators of every kind to find an audience interest in their content and, importantly, monetize that interest. Miniature-painting Ben Komets earns more than $5,000 per month from only 503 “patrons.”
And then there’s porn
As usual, the pornography industry is ahead of the curve. Just as they pioneered digital payments and helped crack streaming technology, they are embracing and innovating in this new model as well. Porn stars are leveraging platforms like OnlyFans and FanCentro to turn their Snapchat profiles into paywalled subscription services, where fans can request and pay for custom videos.
The increasing empowerment of fans and the advances in technology are leading to a future where on-demand content morphs into made-to-order content, making every consumer a micro-Medici, able to commission works of art or entertainment to meet their exact needs.
As marketers, that future poses a number of challenges—but provides a lot of potential for more creative and provocative work. Here’s how:
Embrace the opportunities to go small
I’m not saying you shouldn’t cultivate relationships or look for opportunities with durable mega-properties–that would be short-sighted. But brands should also explore how to patronize (not simply sponsor) content creators to help create real value for niche fans. For example, the Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love” started as a Kickstarter–with Unilever’s Dove as a donor and supporter.
Re-imagine your supply chain pipeline
The made-to-order expectations of consumers are bound to bleed beyond content into the goods and services that brands are selling. So brands need to find ways to deliver against these more specific demands. Kit Kat’s recent UK campaign offering customized candy bars is a great example of enabling this.
Give fans the alternate versions (and endings) they’ve always wanted
With fan dissatisfaction rampant, brands can become saviors by creating different options to meet consumer needs with their own branded content. For example: a Schick commercial is still considered to be the “canon” ending of “Neon Genesis Evangelion” by many fans who hated the show’s official finale!
While this is certainly a scary world for marketers to navigate, it also presents a host of opportunities to engage consumers in a more meaningful way, as long as they follow Sonic’s lead.