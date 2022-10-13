Recruiting and retention—how marketing and human resources can work together to improve employee engagement

Define your purpose as an organization together

An effective purpose won’t be something purely owned by marketing as a customer promise, nor will it be solely owned by HR as an expression of your values. Rather, the brand purpose should be a north star that is as meaningful to your employees as it is to current and prospective customers—tying together your growth agenda with your talent agenda. An effective purpose is something employees would say is for them, just as much as it’s delivered by them.

Codify the employee value proposition and culture

In talent shifts across the pandemic, most organizations have seen higher turnover, a more distributed/remote workforce, or both. Organizations that used to be able to manage culture through osmosis-—natural hallway interactions that would provide a sense of how they do things—can no longer do that because of new employees as well as a lack of in-person engagement with existing employees. So, if the purpose expresses why an organization exists, an employee value proposition is necessary to provide a clear, tangible articulation of what employees give and get in service of that purpose. In this case, HR and marketing complement each other perfectly. HR is skilled at defining the employee proposition and marketers are skilled at communicating it simply, consistently and effectively.

Balance what you give and what you get

As you create that employee value proposition, don’t be overly influenced by the moment in the talent market. In a tight labor market, companies desperate to fill their ranks rely on HR to emphasize the employee benefits/value of working for the company to strengthen recruitment and retention. During the other side of the cycle, companies may over-emphasize what’s expected of candidates and the traits necessary to succeed. Often, marketing plays a large role here, viewing employees as deliverers of the brand. Both what you give and what you get matter all the time, and a meaningful and lasting value proposition will both highlight what success looks like for both new recruits and long-term employees.