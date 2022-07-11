Recruitment marketing: 5 strategies to attract and retain employees

When Volkswagen needed mechanics, it decided on an obvious but unusual placement—the undercarriage of cars in need of repair. Volkswagen intentionally distributed faulty cars with the message hidden underneath to service centers across Germany in anticipation of attracting experienced employees.

According to research by SHRM, companies that incorporate recruitment marketing into their hiring strategy can generate three times more applicant leads than those who don’t—leading to a 100% higher close rate on applicants. Additionally, research by Allegis Global Solutions found that running a recruitment marketing campaign can save companies up to 40% on total talent costs. On top of these savings, recruitment marketing boosts the employer brand and attracts an estimated 50% more qualified candidates.

Here are some tips to keep in mind before you start a recruitment marketing campaign:

Ensure your understanding of your brand is as strong regarding internal audiences as it is for external audiences (and no more blaming poor engagement scores on COVID).

Understand how your previous recruiting messages and strategies align with your brand positioning, promise and values. How well aligned is your brand internally and externally?

Invite your brand and/or marketing team to the initial discussion with HR.

Plot the journey of a potential employee against that of a customer. Is one more arduous than the other? If so, find out why.

Challenge the marketing team to meet, if not exceed, the standard for customer-oriented campaigns in terms of engagement and establishing a brand- or category-first solution.

Remember that competition for talent rivals competition for customers in today’s economy. This will become especially true if, as expected, we’re headed into a recession and the grand game of musical chairs comes to a halt. A senior executive at a previous job summed it up well when she said, “You can’t build on just who is left over.”

A steady influx of new ideas and perspectives is critical. Now is the time for companies to focus their best marketing minds on ways to attract and retain employees. After all, those employees will help fulfill a company’s mission and vision. HR should therefore have the very best, most creative minds at their disposal.

