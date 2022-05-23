Why unionized ads matter—SAG-AFTRA contract negotiators explain updates

It’s no secret the number of commercials shot under the Commercials Contracts is less than it used to be. For many years, there has been a perception in the industry that the Commercials Contracts are too complicated and rigid, and that the complexity and rigidity create unpredictability and unnecessarily drive up costs. As a result, many advertisers often cited a preference that agencies produce non-union. This was bad for both the signatory agencies that the JPC represents and the union members represented by SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA members want an agreement with strong protections and great rates, but those provisions are of little benefit if producers don’t use it because it is too cumbersome, inflexible, and complicated. Understanding both sides, SAG-AFTRA and the JPC worked together to find a way to meet advertising industry needs while protecting performers and, most importantly, simplifying the contract so that it is cost efficient, easy to use, flexible and reflects the evolving media landscape.

Over the years, the Commercials Contracts underwent important changes, but were not dramatically modified. As SAG-AFTRA and the JPC approached the 2022 negotiations, we recognized the need for more significant change and made a commitment to make the Commercials Contracts simpler, fairer, cost effective, and able to last through marketplace changes yet to come.

Prior to negotiations, we jointly engaged a consultant and undertook a comprehensive study on the current and future state of advertising and media. As part of the study, more than 100 people—not just performers, advertisers, and agencies, but also talent agents, casting agencies, payroll companies, and more—were interviewed. We analyzed market research to understand where the industry is going in order to anticipate and test how the Contract could be more flexible to embrace ongoing changes in the industry. With the reach of commercials on traditional network television waning and the rise of advertising in the digital medium, the Contracts would need to reflect that evolution if it was to stay relevant.

We developed multiple potential new models and ran simulations with actual payroll data to test the impact to the Contracts’ value and implications for each group of stakeholders. We tested how adjusting different Contract variables and combinations of changes to the Contracts could result in the right balance of outcomes, in terms of both financial impact and usability.

We are proud to say that, for the first time since their inception half a century ago, the Commercials Contracts have been completely modernized to better serve the needs of performers, advertisers and agencies alike. This is the beginning of a new era for creating commercials with union talent—a time where we can use a simpler and more predictable Contract with confidence, knowing we are set up for success today and in the future, even as media and advertising evolve.

We worked together effectively to establish new terms that make commercials under the Contracts more flexible and practical, which should, in turn, attract advertisers and agencies to produce more commercials under their provisions and increase the volume of work for signatory agencies and performers alike.

All told, the Contracts delivered real gains for both sides. The industry was able to meet SAG-AFTRA member needs, including an increase in session fees, hair, and makeup equity protections for diverse members, and additional protections for nude or partially nude work. Advertisers and agencies will enjoy more predictable and affordable productions for commercials, flat rates, more options in cycle lengths, and a simplified and flexible editing structure. Both sides will benefit from the new standardization of cycles and fees across media types, which will make it easier and less costly to calculate and track talent budgets and payments.

We believe this is the contract of the future. Through a process of open communication, collaboration and a reliance on strong data and research, we have created Commercials Contracts that benefit all parties and strengthen the industry, and we have leveled up on a productive partnership. The future looks brighter than ever.