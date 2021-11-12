Voice technology for brands: 2 trends accelerating the evolution

In recent years, “AI” has had its original definition stretched beyond recognition. There are numerous undertakings in everything from ad tech to children's toys that debatably are said to employ artificial intelligence. There’s one area, however, where most computer scientists and laypeople alike would agree the term is quite applicable: the ability of computers to accurately understand what human beings are saying. This is an astoundingly complex technical challenge, but when it works properly it feels like magic.
There are two trends converging that will accelerate the voice space for brands. The technology behind software’s ability to understand our speech across many languages and dialects is rapidly improving. Meanwhile, consumers expect more personalization and less friction.
As the media landscape has evolved, the way brands interact with consumers has taken on many new forms with varying levels of utility and interactivity. The power of voice lies in part on the removal of friction for the consumer. Consumers don't have to lift a finger to add a product to their virtual shopping cart—they simply call upon their assistant of choice and it is done. Of all the touchpoints available to a brand, voice interaction can be especially useful, seamless and delightful. Voice assistants are here to assist, and people find value in having their lives made easier. This leads to loyalty, and even more importantly, sales.