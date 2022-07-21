Why 50+ consumers matter to food marketers

The lesson for marketers is to go big and broad. From simple recipes to more elaborate menus, 50+ adults are open to ideas that keep cooking interesting and fun. Their interests and active lifestyles can translate into more business for all segments of the industry.

They fill digital shopping carts

Adults 50+ appreciate the ease, convenience and selection that online shopping offers them—it’s especially true when it comes to food and beverage purchases. Since the pandemic began, they’re shopping online even more: The 50+ consumer segment has seen a 154% increase in grocery and meal kit purchases online. They account for 39% of meal kits purchased online in the past six months.

The key for marketers is to provide a good experience throughout the purchase process and to make a direct appeal to 50+ consumers with messaging that addresses their interests in environments they trust.

They enjoy indulgences

While 50+ consumers are health-conscious, they appreciate the occasional indulgence. More than 70% of 50+ adults say they sometimes give in to cravings for foods that give them enjoyment or comfort. They also enjoy wine, beer and spirits: 70% have consumed an alcoholic beverage in the past six months.

Marketers who understand that adults 50+ have learned to balance their quest for healthy eating with their desire to indulge will be better positioned to meet their needs. This applies to food marketers as well as alcohol and wine producers and retailers.

Consumers 50+ are living longer, healthier and more independent lives. Think about the ways your brand aligns with their lifestyle and shopping patterns, marshal the facts to make your case and get your product or service on next week’s shopping list.

Data was provided by AARP Media Advertising Network and sourced from MRI-Simmons and the U.S. Consumer Expenditure Survey.