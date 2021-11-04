Why brands should be all in on NFTs

How brands can 'play' with NFTs

NFTs are fundamentally a form of play. So, of course, gaming is an emerging territory for them and one where brands coming in early can reap huge advantages. Unlike earlier in-game advertising, in the emerging bottom-up NFT gaming world it's possible to own permanent places in a game. Should ambitious brands be grabbing virtual real estate to try to own the next Times Square? Or go further and build out the digital version of the offline role their brand plays? Nike already tried this with virtual shoes. Will top brands build a digital presence in the metaverse? Or will unique collaborations with artists that enliven brands as varied as Uniqlo, Adidas and more be recreated in pure digital form?

Louis Vuitton is a pioneer here. To celebrate its 200th anniversary the company launched "Louis the Game," a phone game embodying six worlds in which players collect candles to win; the game is good—highly playable, and the yield is unique. Thirty embedded NFTs of acclaimed artist Beeple are collectible but interestingly cannot be sold.

The keys to brand ownership and identity

While gaming brings lots of opportunities, the most important way for brands to play in the space is through ownership of their identity. Web3, NFTs and the blockchain are fundamentally new spaces and this means new forms of identity. .eth addresses are emerging as the new must-have naming schema for your wallet. The protocol is independent and cross-platform so your .eth address can host a blog, showcase an NFT collection and perhaps, most importantly, serve as an e-commerce hub with an expectation of a direct connection to a consumer's wallet, literally!

This new, direct connection with a consumer controlling their identity and having currency ready to spend is currently underused in the brand world, so much so that there's not a compelling brand example to include here, but I hope that changes soon.

Collectively, NFTs represent the future. It is the place where the metaverse, a term used often but with little behind it, starts to come into focus. Whether it's the community and collaboration, the gaming with ownership or just the pioneering chance to own a name in a new place, it's time for brands to focus on NFTs.

So, to those in the space: WGMI!