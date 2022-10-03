Why Gen Z wants to be brand co-creators

Gen Z is the largest, most diverse and most geographically untethered cohort in history, making up 40% of all global consumers and holding earnings of about $7 trillion.
By 2031, Gen Zers' income will reach $33 trillion, surpassing that of millennials. And while every generation has sought to mold the world in its image, Gen Z is doing so through both individual and collective digital action. Gen Z’s connectivity allows for greater immediacy and intimacy, making it easier for Gen Z individuals—not just the roar of Gen Z itself—to be heard. But within this cohort, people value radically different things, at different times, from different sources.
This means that as Gen Z continues to amass economic and cultural influence, brands must decide which unique interest points and needs to focus on to build trust, community and achieve impact with their target users. Above all, to win with Gen Z, brands must be willing to share—share their brand, share their resources and share their future.
More than any previous generation, Gen Z wants to be involved in the ideation and curation of culture-led participatory moments with the brands and people they care about. In order to build a lasting bond with Gen Z, you will need to become a brand that shares: one which not only allows for, but has in place, a digital and physical infrastructure that encourages youth to co-create and help shape the direction of the business at all levels.
This requires galvanizing Gen Z to collaborate on shaping your brand and the impact it creates in the world—from brand purpose to community management and user support and everything in between. Sharing is about co-creating a continuous value exchange for both parties; at its best, sharing engages Gen Zers in shaping what the brand means to them, while the brand itself grows into something new.