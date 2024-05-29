Opinion

Agency-client relationships—why quality, not growth, is the key to long-term partnerships

Have a plan to build the relationship, build the brand and build the business organically
By Jerry Bodrie. Published on May 29, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why brand purpose is overrated and what consumers really want

Real trust is built slowly by showing clients they’re being serviced thoughtfully and with integrity, not milked for their retainers.

Credit: Adobe Stock

There’s a reason most couples on “The Bachelor” don’t last. It’s a contest so rushed it allows no time to lay the foundation of a strong relationship—all anyone cares about is grabbing that diamond ring. It’s all just a competition. In today’s advertising landscape, too many agencies take the same approach to new business, lining up 20-deep to win an account because they’re under pressure to meet targeted growth goals.

Growth is really just a camouflaged way of saying “profit.” Of course, we all want profit, but a short-sighted focus on continually growing revenue without time spent building trust doesn’t inspire loyalty or trust. And a fickle client won’t hesitate to jump ship the minute another agency with a seductive pitch comes along.

Real trust is built slowly by showing clients they’re being serviced thoughtfully and with integrity, not milked for their retainers. That’s the key difference between a partnership with longevity and a runaway bride.

Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards

Join us July 23 & 24 in Boston
Learn more here

Here's why it’s crucial for agencies to think “quality” rather than “growth:”

It’s a smarter business model 

When relationships are shaky and there’s a lack of confidence, agencies are always on the verge of being dropped. If that happens, it won’t matter if you’re a mega-agency or a small operation—the financial hit will hurt. Operating under such insecurity often yields harried, uninspired work.

What earns a stronger client commitment? Present a well-thought-out strategy that might take longer to show results, but ultimately yields a bigger payoff. When clients are confident you’re invested in their long-term success, they’re likely to keep investing.

It weeds out clients that aren’t the right fit 

When you're focused on growth, you lose sight of your power to say no. Truth is, all business is not good business if you want to offer standout, personalized service. When you’re set up to build, it’s OK to walk away from a competitive bid if the brand doesn’t resonate or you don’t really buy into its message.

More from Ad Age
Ciaooo Media’s Chau Mui on the dumpling tour that became a marketing agency
The 2024 Ad Age Agency A-List Awards Winners
Top marketers, brands and agency companies ranked—The Big List

Be choosy. Prioritizing the quality, not quantity, of your client roster helps free up your resources to knock it out of the park for those you truly align with. And when work comes from a genuine place, it shows.

It allows for the unexpected

Defining success as a specific number or headcount is self-defeating. It’s like having a child and caring only if they grow to 6-foot-5 so they can play basketball. What if they end up a cello player with a fulfilling career in music? Are they a failure? Of course not.

Set goals that focus on quality more than quantity. Have a plan to build the relationship, build the brand and build the business organically.    

It lets everyone live in the moment

The need to impress super-fast is stressful and risky. Building something can be fun and far less polarizing. As you build a rock-solid foundation you will find that you spend almost no time selling and more time leading the charge.  

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

  

A client that trusts you will let you go out on the limb because you’re no longer in the audition process. You can take exciting, original risks and learn together. They may not always work, but they will reflect an admirable dedication to fresh thinking.  

It organically creates growth

If you build it, they will come. Happy clients are return clients. Not only that, they’ll tell their industry peers about it, which is the ultimate compliment. And referrals usually mean a less formalized pitch process and requests for spec work. 

Once you’ve earned a client’s trust, worlds will open that create natural growth. As your visibility increases as a result of your work, you’ll start attracting bigger clients with bigger budgets. 

The bottom line is that everyone needs new business. But frantically and indiscriminately trying to land everything isn’t the answer. Don’t be “The Bachelor.” Make real matches by forging meaningful relationships over time and giving them your all. As you build their brand and yours, both will keep growing.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

In this article:

Jerry Bodrie
Jerry Bodrie

Jerry Bodrie is co-CEO and managing director at creative agency Baldwin&.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why brand purpose is overrated and what consumers really want

Why brand purpose is overrated and what consumers really want
Limited-time fall marketing—what consumers expect from brands

Limited-time fall marketing—what consumers expect from brands
Agency retainers—10 ways to keep clients long term

Agency retainers—10 ways to keep clients long term
DE&I reset—how to make advertising as diverse as our world

DE&I reset—how to make advertising as diverse as our world
Gen Z and compassion fatigue—how brands can engage an exhausted generation 

Gen Z and compassion fatigue—how brands can engage an exhausted generation 
3 marketing lessons from Kamala Harris’ 'weird' campaign messaging

3 marketing lessons from Kamala Harris’ 'weird' campaign messaging
How collaboration helps women advance in their careers

How collaboration helps women advance in their careers
Election 2024—how brands can engage thoughtfully with consumers

Election 2024—how brands can engage thoughtfully with consumers