Agency-client relationships—why quality, not growth, is the key to long-term partnerships

There’s a reason most couples on “The Bachelor” don’t last. It’s a contest so rushed it allows no time to lay the foundation of a strong relationship—all anyone cares about is grabbing that diamond ring. It’s all just a competition. In today’s advertising landscape, too many agencies take the same approach to new business, lining up 20-deep to win an account because they’re under pressure to meet targeted growth goals.

Growth is really just a camouflaged way of saying “profit.” Of course, we all want profit, but a short-sighted focus on continually growing revenue without time spent building trust doesn’t inspire loyalty or trust. And a fickle client won’t hesitate to jump ship the minute another agency with a seductive pitch comes along.

Real trust is built slowly by showing clients they’re being serviced thoughtfully and with integrity, not milked for their retainers. That’s the key difference between a partnership with longevity and a runaway bride.