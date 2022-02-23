Why some Super Bowl LVI commercials created the most brand equity

We can learn more from the big game than who came out on top, however. Seeing what worked and what didn’t in the Big Game imparts lessons upon which advertisers can go to school for the remainder of the year. Here are three:

It pays to pay

At roughly 62 times the cost of an average national prime time spot, 30 seconds in the Super Bowl is a pricey play to call. So is it worth it? This year, 30 brands found out, buying Super Bowl air time for the first time. In many cases the investment paid off, driving a substantial increase in brand equity for the Super Bowl rookies. Wallbox, the first electric vehicle charging company to run a Super Bowl ad, saw its spot about a lightning-strike survivor learning to live with electricity charge its brand equity (up 2.8), familiarity (+3.7) and consideration (+4.4). Other first-time entrants, such as Irish Spring and Expedia, saw similarly positive results.

In fact, 63% of those who watched the Super Bowl agreed that they were more likely to trust an up-and-coming brand that advertises in major events such as the Super Bowl. It’s the advertising equivalent of dressing for success: By showing up alongside better-known, established brands, a product associates itself with their credibility in the consumer’s mind.

The takeaway for advertisers is to embrace tentpole television opportunities: award shows such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Grammys as well as other big sporting events such as baseball’s post-season (assuming it actually has a season), the NBA Finals and football’s fall return.

Visualize success

What drew people to certain commercials? According to our data, strong visual appeal was the biggest factor, with a plurality of viewers (40%) naming it as most important. Think of the WeatherTech commandos swooping in, or Disney’s goat-ified cast of characters or nebbish Eugene Levy transforming into an action star after he gets behind the wheel of a yellow Nissan.

The three next biggest factors, each cited by more than 30% of viewers, were the ad’s tone (emotion, energy, etc.), its celebrity casting (think Arnold Schwarzenegger’s turn as the Greek god Zeus) and its content (topic, script soundtrack, etc.).

The bottom line: These are still advertisements. If you want to catch viewers before they use the break in the action to grab a snack or visit the bathroom, you need something arresting to grab and hold their attention. Then don’t let them go.