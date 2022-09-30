Working through a recession—5 ways agencies can ensure sustainable growth

Implement collaborative frameworks that leverage everyone’s unique skill set and transform siloed teams into growth machines.

When the staff works from a single place of knowledge and support, they become a team empowered to take calculated risks that lead to sustainable growth. Invest in operational excellence so you can drive growth together.

Put your network to work

The cold call is dead, and a potential recession isn’t the time to bring it back. It’s time to put your network to work for you.

But before you start DM-ing, recognize the importance of trust. Most brands work only with shops they know and trust—especially during an economic downturn.

So, when you’re tapping into your network, start with the people who already know and trust you. Former colleagues, friends and even family can pave the way to your next client.

As you expand your network, be generous with your community by showing face. IRL is more powerful than ever in today’s digital age, so use it with purpose.

Let your network know when you’re attending a conference near them. Use it as an opportunity to create a real connection over lunch or coffee.

Of course, just because IRL is in, doesn’t mean you should discount digital. Strengthen your connections by engaging with them on social media. Show them what your likes, comments and shares can do for their visibility.

Amplify your experiences by sharing them with your digital community. Join LinkedIn groups and Slack channels where you can demonstrate your expertise and add real value.

Every investment in your network is an investment in your business.

Inspire your people—no matter what

People deal with a lot of shit in life. Give yours something bigger to show up for.

When your team is driven by a purpose beyond a paycheck, they take ownership, become solutions-oriented and build momentum within your company.

The result? An environment built on inspiration with a more engaged, creative and productive workforce to match.

While this sounds nice, it’s also 100% necessary to get your business through a potential recession. Inspire your team with purpose. Empower them to make mistakes. Celebrate them when they succeed. A healthy team makes for a healthy business.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that running a business is high stakes, high rewards. It’s natural to be concerned when times get tough. Yet, as decades of industry experience have shown, concern is not enough.

It is only with strategic and empathetic leadership that you can manage your team through a storm and power sustainable growth for your business.