Podcast: Ad Block
BeenThereDoneThat's Dave Edwards on not being the smartest person in the room—and his alter ego 'Weather Edwards'
The marketing collective's global head of growth talks about how to navigate rooms full of brilliant people on this episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
Dave Edwards is global head of growth at BeenThereDoneThat, a marketing collective with more than 200 high-level strategists who offer clients nine ideas in a single week. On this episode of the "Ad Block" podcast, he talks about navigating rooms full of brilliant (and some not-so-brilliant) people.
"People want to be around and want to work with people who are optimistic, enthusiastic and positive," Edwards says, which are all qualities he thinks are just as important as intelligence and insight—especially if the smart kids are also jerks.
He also weighs in on his alter ego Weather Edwards (the industry's foremost amateur meteorologist), movie trivia and the worst song in history.