Podcast: Ad Block

Co:Collective’s founder on flying planes, solving problems in the air—and the AI singularity

Ty Montague talks about his 20 years as a pilot on this episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on May 15, 2020.

Ty Montague is the founder of agency, growth accelerator and consultancy co:collective. He is also a licensed pilot who has been flying for nearly 20 years. On this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, Montague talks about dealing with problems in the air and escaping his cares on the ground.

“One of the things I really like about it is it's an endless learning experience,”  Montague says. He also weighs in on pandemic binge watching, aerobatics and the dangers of unstoppable artificial intelligence.

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow
Alfred Maskeroni

Alfred Maskeroni is the digital managing editor of Ad Age and co-host of the Ad Block podcast. 

Follow
