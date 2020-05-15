Podcast: Ad Block
Co:Collective’s founder on flying planes, solving problems in the air—and the AI singularity
Ty Montague talks about his 20 years as a pilot on this episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
Ty Montague is the founder of agency, growth accelerator and consultancy co:collective. He is also a licensed pilot who has been flying for nearly 20 years. On this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, Montague talks about dealing with problems in the air and escaping his cares on the ground.
“One of the things I really like about it is it's an endless learning experience,” Montague says. He also weighs in on pandemic binge watching, aerobatics and the dangers of unstoppable artificial intelligence.