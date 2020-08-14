Podcast: Ad Block

Taboola's CEO on building with LEGO, Hebrew TV shows—and how obsession wins over genius

Adam Singolda talks about his passion for big and complicated builds on the latest 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on August 14, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese

Subscribe to us on iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher and Google Play too. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

He's bought and built the Millennium Falcon, which has more than 7,000 pieces, as well as the Star Destroyer and Voltron sets. For his tenth anniversary, he built his wife LEGO flowers.

 

Credit:
Alfred Maskeroni

Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola, the ad discovery platform set to merge with Outbrain, takes pride in building and displaying LEGO sets with thousands of pieces.

"There's this misconception that some people are geniuses and then there’s the rest," Singolda says. "And in fact, I think that most people are a lot more average than they like to think. What makes people have an edge is their ability to becomes mad obsessed about something, mad curious about something."

On this episode of the "Ad Block" podcast, he also weighs in on watching TV in Hebrew, remembering anniversaries and the wide-ranging appeal of Transformers.

 

The Best of Ad Age Ad Block

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Alfred Maskeroni

Alfred Maskeroni is the digital managing editor of Ad Age and co-host of the Ad Block podcast. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese

The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese
Dagger's chief creative officer on stand-up comedy, Naughty by Nature—and Ron White's best advice

Dagger's chief creative officer on stand-up comedy, Naughty by Nature—and Ron White's best advice
Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley on fixing motorbikes, hot dog condiments—and running a Division IV soccer team

Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley on fixing motorbikes, hot dog condiments—and running a Division IV soccer team
BeenThereDoneThat's Dave Edwards on not being the smartest person in the room—and his alter ego 'Weather Edwards'

BeenThereDoneThat's Dave Edwards on not being the smartest person in the room—and his alter ego 'Weather Edwards'
Frog president on traveling with the circus, watching Fox News—and the life of a knife thrower's wife

Frog president on traveling with the circus, watching Fox News—and the life of a knife thrower's wife
Madonna Badger on coping with grief, why feelings aren’t facts—and the soothing power of Michael Bay movies

Madonna Badger on coping with grief, why feelings aren’t facts—and the soothing power of Michael Bay movies
Cashmere's chief creative officer on hip-hop, commercialized music—and the rise of '80s nostalgia

Cashmere's chief creative officer on hip-hop, commercialized music—and the rise of '80s nostalgia
Co:Collective’s founder on flying planes, solving problems in the air—and the AI singularity

Co:Collective’s founder on flying planes, solving problems in the air—and the AI singularity