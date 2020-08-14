Taboola's CEO on building with LEGO, Hebrew TV shows—and how obsession wins over genius
He's bought and built the Millennium Falcon, which has more than 7,000 pieces, as well as the Star Destroyer and Voltron sets. For his tenth anniversary, he built his wife LEGO flowers.
Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola, the ad discovery platform set to merge with Outbrain, takes pride in building and displaying LEGO sets with thousands of pieces.
"There's this misconception that some people are geniuses and then there’s the rest," Singolda says. "And in fact, I think that most people are a lot more average than they like to think. What makes people have an edge is their ability to becomes mad obsessed about something, mad curious about something."
On this episode of the "Ad Block" podcast, he also weighs in on watching TV in Hebrew, remembering anniversaries and the wide-ranging appeal of Transformers.