Behind Calm's election night win—and what the wellness brand learned from it
On this week's episode of Ad Lib, senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by Katie Shill, senior director of brand marketing at Calm. The meditation app won election night with its sponsorship of CNN’s “Key Race” alerts, encouraging viewers to take a break and find a moment of calm. This struck a chord with viewers who were anxiously awaiting the results of the contentious presidential race. Shill discusses how the sponsorship came together, results of the buy and how the meditation company plans to sustain the momentum moving into 2021.
“The election is an example of us catching lightning in a bottle, and so I also think it’s a good lesson in planning, where you can plan but also save some room for magic and empowering your teams to take risks, to be nimble, act to encourage them to be quick to act because there are some things that we can’t plan for,” Shill said.