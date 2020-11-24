Podcast: Ad Lib

Behind Calm's election night win—and what the wellness brand learned from it

Katie Shill, Calm's senior brand manager, discusses the app's unexpected success amid the contention
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 24, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Activision Blizzard—and the gaming industry—found success in a global pandemic

Katie Shill

Credit: Ad Age

Subscribe to us on Apple podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio and Pandora too. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

On this week's episode of Ad Lib, senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by Katie Shill, senior director of brand marketing at Calm. The meditation app won election night with its sponsorship of CNN’s “Key Race” alerts, encouraging viewers to take a break and find a moment of calm. This struck a chord with viewers who were anxiously awaiting the results of the contentious presidential race. Shill discusses how the sponsorship came together, results of the buy and how the meditation company plans to sustain the momentum moving into 2021.

“The election is an example of us catching lightning in a bottle, and so I also think it’s a good lesson in planning, where you can plan but also save some room for magic and empowering your teams to take risks, to be nimble, act to encourage them to be quick to act because there are some things that we can’t plan for,” Shill said. 

   

More Ad Age podcasts
TwentyFirstCenturyBrand's Neil Barrie on indie rock, disappointing The National—and drummer baggage
I-Hsien Sherwood
How Activision Blizzard—and the gaming industry—found success in a global pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
How Lululemon is using Mirror to train for the future
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Lippincott's 'Carrie Dragshaw' on drag, 'Bake Off'—and the personas we all create every day
I-Hsien Sherwood
How streaming news channels made their mark in the 2020 election
Jeanine Poggi
How King Arthur Baking is preparing for the holidays after its pandemic rise
Jessica Wohl

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Activision Blizzard—and the gaming industry—found success in a global pandemic

How Activision Blizzard—and the gaming industry—found success in a global pandemic

How streaming news channels made their mark in the 2020 election

How streaming news channels made their mark in the 2020 election
How to not miss the mark in multicultural marketing

How to not miss the mark in multicultural marketing

How the CMO role is changing—in some cases for the worse

How the CMO role is changing—in some cases for the worse
Why an agency exec behind P&G's 'Like a Girl' took a job with a food startup

Why an agency exec behind P&G's 'Like a Girl' took a job with a food startup
LinkedIn’s Penry Price, head of global sales, talks about the ad panic at the start of the pandemic

LinkedIn’s Penry Price, head of global sales, talks about the ad panic at the start of the pandemic
Omnicom Media Group CEO on how covid has changed his agency and industry at large

Omnicom Media Group CEO on how covid has changed his agency and industry at large
Political or not? A Tecate marketer explains the 'Mexico is in Us' tagline

Political or not? A Tecate marketer explains the 'Mexico is in Us' tagline