Why Airbnb is putting boomers in ads—and staying out of the metaverse

However, she is expecting the current economic climate to produce some new behaviors. In the 2008 recession, Airbnb saw more customers turn to hosting as a way to supplement their income, and that is a trend King expects might occur again. Airbnb will incorporate more hosts into its marketing this fall, she said.

“A recession gives people motivation to look for other ways to earn additional income,” she said.

Some travel experts have said that baby boomers might begin appearing in more travel ads as brands target consumers with more disposable income and flexibility amid the downturn. King said Airbnb in particular has seen its ads that feature older consumers resonate.

“We’ve historically been known as a millennial brand,” she said, adding that “two of our most successful ads that we’ve run in the last year feature boomers.”

One ad about an older couple traveling to Italy was remade by viewers on TikTok and ended up racking up over a million impressions with remakes, King said.