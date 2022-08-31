Why Airbnb is putting boomers in ads—and staying out of the metaverse

With a potential recession on the way, many marketers are adjusting their strategy as consumers make cutbacks. But Airbnb, as a travel brand that offers a variety of prices, has not seen a pullback and is confident that its business can weather the economic turmoil.
“We see ourselves as a pretty recession-proof business given the price variability,” said Nancy King, VP of marketing on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. She noted that travel is still experiencing a resurgence following the early months of the pandemic and that many consumers will give up other things like dining out or buying things in favor of taking a trip.