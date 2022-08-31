Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Why Airbnb is putting boomers in ads—and staying out of the metaverse

VP of Marketing Nancy King talks about what works and doesn’t work for the home-sharing brand
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on August 31, 2022.
Purpose marketing hits and misses
Credit: Bloomberg LP

With a potential recession on the way, many marketers are adjusting their strategy as consumers make cutbacks. But Airbnb, as a travel brand that offers a variety of prices, has not seen a pullback and is confident that its business can weather the economic turmoil.

“We see ourselves as a pretty recession-proof business given the price variability,” said Nancy King, VP of marketing on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. She noted that travel is still experiencing a resurgence following the early months of the pandemic and that many consumers will give up other things like dining out or buying things in favor of taking a trip.

Nancy King, vp of marketing at Airbnb

Credit: Airbnb

However, she is expecting the current economic climate to produce some new behaviors. In the 2008 recession, Airbnb saw more customers turn to hosting as a way to supplement their income, and that is a trend King expects might occur again. Airbnb will incorporate more hosts into its marketing this fall, she said.

“A recession gives people motivation to look for other ways to earn additional income,” she said.

Some travel experts have said that baby boomers might begin appearing in more travel ads as brands target consumers with more disposable income and flexibility amid the downturn. King said Airbnb in particular has seen its ads that feature older consumers resonate.

“We’ve historically been known as a millennial brand,” she said, adding that “two of our most successful ads that we’ve run in the last year feature boomers.”

One ad about an older couple traveling to Italy was remade by viewers on TikTok and ended up racking up over a million impressions with remakes, King said.

On the podcast, she also discusses why the metaverse, which is a trendy marketing channel for many brands right now, is not currently a fit for Airbnb.

“We’re so focused on real stories, human connections and enabling belonging that in some ways I feel like we’re at odds with what’s going on in the metaverse,” King said.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

