Behind the business of selling ads on rideshare cars

The co-founder of Carvertise joins the Marketer’s Brief podcast to discuss ‘swarm events’ and why drivers are its ‘X-factor’
By E.J. Schultz. Published on February 18, 2022.
20220217_Carvertise_Netflix_Daytona I_3X2.png
Credit: Carvertise

While a senior at the University of Delaware in 2012, Greg Star heard a presentation from a classmate about a business idea that he liked so much that he approached him about it later via a Facebook message.

“What if we paid people to put ads on their cars?—I was like, what a no-brainer,” Star recalls. 

Ten years later, that business—called Carvertise—is a thriving enterprise on track to grow ad sales to $20 million in the next year, according to the company founded by Star and his ex-classmate Mac Macleod.

Carvertise focuses on rideshare drivers, paying them to wrap their Uber or Lyft vehicles in ads and giving them a cut of the revenue. Carvertise says it has deals with big-name advertisers including Netflix, DoorDash and Planet Fitness, and works with agencies including Horizon Media.

On the latest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast, Star digs into the business model, which includes “swarm events” that involve wrapping rideshare cars in logos that are deployed en masse at major events, including sports contests and concerts. For Netflix, it has plugged its NASCAR-themed “The Crew” series by wrapping cars near racing events including the Daytona 500.

Of course, car-wrapped ads are not new. “But there was no one to really aggregate it into a platform,” Star said. 

Partnering with rideshare drivers gives Carvertise analytics data it can share with ad clients, including miles driven and interactive heat maps that can show exactly where the ad-wrapped cars drove.  

“When you have a car wrapped, people ask you about it. It becomes like a culture thing, and we try to play that up pretty heavily because these are people, these are not robots,” Star said. It’s not just about seeing the ad, but “it's having a conversation with someone about that ad,” he added. “We have thousands of these conversations happening every day.”

And the “X-factor,” Star said, are the drivers, who often act as ambassadors for the ads on their cars.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

