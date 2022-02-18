Behind the business of selling ads on rideshare cars

While a senior at the University of Delaware in 2012, Greg Star heard a presentation from a classmate about a business idea that he liked so much that he approached him about it later via a Facebook message.

“What if we paid people to put ads on their cars?—I was like, what a no-brainer,” Star recalls.

Ten years later, that business—called Carvertise—is a thriving enterprise on track to grow ad sales to $20 million in the next year, according to the company founded by Star and his ex-classmate Mac Macleod.

Carvertise focuses on rideshare drivers, paying them to wrap their Uber or Lyft vehicles in ads and giving them a cut of the revenue. Carvertise says it has deals with big-name advertisers including Netflix, DoorDash and Planet Fitness, and works with agencies including Horizon Media.

On the latest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast, Star digs into the business model, which includes “swarm events” that involve wrapping rideshare cars in logos that are deployed en masse at major events, including sports contests and concerts. For Netflix, it has plugged its NASCAR-themed “The Crew” series by wrapping cars near racing events including the Daytona 500.