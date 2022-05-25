Why craft brewer Dogfish Head is moving ‘beyond beer’

With origins as a tiny brewpub in tiny Delaware, Dogfish Head over its 27-year history matured into one of the craft beer industry’s biggest successes, known for creative recipes that founder Sam Calagione marketed through stories of “off-centered ales for off-centered people.”
Beers like its signature 60-Minute IPA and Midas Touch Ancient Ale earned respect in the culinary world and gained attention and free media coverage through unique partnerships and events—a result Calagione said grew out of DIY marketing tactics, like squeezing in visits with influential magazine editors while on trips to present his beers to distributors.