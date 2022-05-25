Why craft brewer Dogfish Head is moving ‘beyond beer’

“There’s a group of younger consumers who say, ‘Craft beer? It’s cool that it’s local and in my neighborhood, but that’s what my parents drink. What am I going to establish my identity with?’ And that’s where seltzers came to be with younger drinkers today and very quickly moved into spirits-based with full-flavored cocktails which are now growing faster than seltzers,” Calagione said.

Recent data from the online alcohol retailer Drizly supports this notion. Its 2022 Consumer Trends Report, released earlier this month, identified canned cocktails as the top adult beverage that survey respondents anticipate buying more of this year.

Dogfish is also continuing to create recipes and seek partnerships that can help it tell unique stories behind beer, such as a sustainability message delivered in Kernza Pils, a newly released beer co-branded by Dogfish Head and Patagonia Provisions, the sustainable food brand associated with the outdoor apparel company, Patagonia. The beer is brewed using Kernza, the Land Use Institute's brand name for a perennial wheat alternative whose deep roots are said to draw carbon from the air, improving soil health and wildlife habitats, while protecting water resources.