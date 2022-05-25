Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Why craft brewer Dogfish Head is moving ‘beyond beer’

Founder Sam Calagione on why young consumers want something other than what’s in their parents’ refrigerators
By Jon Springer. Published on May 25, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Behind Behr Paint’s use of NFTs, Katy Perry and more to attract young buyers

Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head.

Credit: Dogfish Head

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

With origins as a tiny brewpub in tiny Delaware, Dogfish Head over its 27-year history matured into one of the craft beer industry’s biggest successes, known for creative recipes that founder Sam Calagione marketed through stories of “off-centered ales for off-centered people.”

Beers like its signature 60-Minute IPA and Midas Touch Ancient Ale earned respect in the culinary world and gained attention and free media coverage through unique partnerships and events—a result Calagione said grew out of DIY marketing tactics, like squeezing in visits with influential magazine editors while on trips to present his beers to distributors. 

Now merged with craft counterpart Boston Beer Co., Dogfish is adopting new tactics to stay relevant, including by putting out a growing lineup of nonbeer drinks such as a line of canned craft cocktails. With varieties such as Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda, Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush, the drinks like their beer forebears rely on the brand’s independent roots and culinary-based storytelling-as-marketing—and represent the fastest-growing liquids in the combined Boston-Dogfish portfolio.

Dogfish must stay fresh as it ages. Its earliest adherents have children old enough themselves to be legal drinkers, and Calagione is moving to court them behind a new generation of spirit-based concoctions made for them. On this week’s episode of The Marketer’s Brief podcast, Calagione explains how “storytelling is marketing,” and what’s driving the “beyond beer” movement.

More from Ad Age
What’s a Finnish Long Drink, and why are marketers toasting it?
Jon Springer
Molson Coors eliminates up to 500 jobs, retires ‘MillerCoors’ name in U.S. and looks to grow ‘beyond beer’
E.J. Schultz

“There’s just a lot less loyalty to brands—and a lot less loyalty to brands that your parents ate, drank or consumed,” Calagione said. “And let’s face it, brewers like Dogfish Head are 27 years old, Sierra Nevada is 33 or 34 years old, so the average young drinker grew up with beers like 60-Minute and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and [New Belgium Brewing’s] Fat Tire in their parent’s refrigerator, so it’s not so rebellious for them to drink these beers.”

See all of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards winners here

Though best-known for culinary-inspired beers, Dogfish Head is now moving to commercialize products of a small in-house distillery as a means to court a new generation of consumers, founder Sam Calagione says.

Credit: Dogfish head

“There’s a group of younger consumers who say, ‘Craft beer? It’s cool that it’s local and in my neighborhood, but that’s what my parents drink. What am I going to establish my identity with?’ And that’s where seltzers came to be with younger drinkers today and very quickly moved into spirits-based with full-flavored cocktails which are now growing faster than seltzers,” Calagione said.

Recent data from the online alcohol retailer Drizly supports this notion. Its 2022 Consumer Trends Report, released earlier this month, identified canned cocktails as the top adult beverage that survey respondents anticipate buying more of this year.

Dogfish is also continuing to create recipes and seek partnerships that can help it tell unique stories behind beer, such as a sustainability message delivered in Kernza Pils, a newly released beer co-branded by Dogfish Head and Patagonia Provisions, the sustainable food brand associated with the outdoor apparel company, Patagonia. The beer is brewed using Kernza, the Land Use Institute's brand name for a perennial wheat alternative whose deep roots are said to draw carbon from the air, improving soil health and wildlife habitats, while protecting water resources. 

Kernza Pils, a newly released beer co-branded by Dogfish Head and Patagonia Provisions, tells a sustainability story.

Credit: Dogfish head

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Behind Behr Paint’s use of NFTs, Katy Perry and more to attract young buyers

Behind Behr Paint’s use of NFTs, Katy Perry and more to attract young buyers
How Grey Goose and Patron turn NFTs into real-life perks

How Grey Goose and Patron turn NFTs into real-life perks
How Advil marketer GSK (soon-to-be Haleon) manages lots of change

How Advil marketer GSK (soon-to-be Haleon) manages lots of change
Grading ‘purpose’ ads—Earth Day winners and losers

Grading ‘purpose’ ads—Earth Day winners and losers

Behind Kroger's thriving retail media network

Behind Kroger's thriving retail media network
Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO

Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO
How Molson Coors uses creative ways to collect first-party data

How Molson Coors uses creative ways to collect first-party data
Why Orangetheory hired Steve Aoki as its CMO—chief music officer

Why Orangetheory hired Steve Aoki as its CMO—chief music officer